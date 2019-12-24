Monterey's boys and girls fell to Caldwell in LaSalle Tournament last week in Olla.
Monterey's boys fell to Caldwell 51-36.
"We were up by one point at halftime and down by two in the third quarter," said Monterey boys coach Eric Richard. "It just kind of got away from us. We have been very inconsistent. That's one thing we will be working on after Christmas."
The Lady Wolves fell to Caldwell 58-37.
"We were down by seven going into halftime, but it got away from us," said Monterey head coach Cary Shively. "It was a physical game, but I thought our girls did a good job against a really good Caldwell team."
The Lady Wolves were without Harley Murray, who suffered a concussion in a previous game. Leading scorer Andy Gray collected two fouls in the first two minutes and her third in the second quarter, which limited her playing time.
Monterey hosts St. Joseph of Plaucheville January 6. The Wolves visit Larto January 7.
