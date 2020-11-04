Monterey High School tipped off its season with a pair of wins as the Lady Wolves defeated Harrisonburg 48-25, while the Monterey boys cruised to a 60-21 win.
“It was a good start for us,” said Eric Richard, who is coaching the girls and boys this season.
The Lady Wolves led 28-15 at halftime.
Allile Lipsey led Monterey with 20 points, while Addy Lacaze added 10.
Monterey’s boys led Harrisonburg 26-0 at the end of the first quarter.
Connor Boyd and Braden Atkins led the Wolves with 12 points each.
Monterey hosts Central of Larto Friday.
The Wolves’ game with Calvin Tuesday has been postponed because Calvin High School is under quarantine.
“Every game is just going to be a fluid situation,” Richard said. “Who knows what is going to happen day to day.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.