Monterey High boys and girls continued their winning ways, sweeping Kilbourne and Grant Friday and Monday.
Monterey's boys defeated Kilbourne 65-29 for Homecoming Friday.
Trey Boyd led Monterey with 23 points, while Ethan Clark added 22.
The Wolves defeated Grant 48-46 Monday at Grant.
"It was a sloppy game, but we found a way to win," said Monterey boys coach Eric Richard. "We were out a couple of kids and had our point guard hit his head on the floor and had to come out. We had a lead at the end and they came back to make it close."
Boyd led the Wolves with 28 points.
Monterey's girls celebrated Homecoming with a 33-16 win over Kilbourne.
The Lady Wolves held the Lady Hawks scoreless in the first quarter and allowed six points over the first three quarters.
Alllie Lipsey led Monterey with seven points.
The Lady Wolves defeated Grant 47-25 Monday.
Andy Gray led Monterey with 11 points. Avery Cupit and Maddy Green added eight points each.
“We’re playing good defense,” said Monterey girls coach Cary Shively. “There are always things to work on, but the girls are playing extremely hard.”
Monterey hosted Georgetown Tuesday. Those results are in today's A section.
Monterey will compete in the Buckeye Tournament Thursday and Friday.
The Lady Wolves play Bolton at 4 p.m Thursday and Pineville at 4 p.m. Friday.
Monterey boys play Plainview Thursday at 6:30 p.m. and Bolton at 5:15 p.m. Friday.
