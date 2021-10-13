A new gym is not the only rebuilding going on at Monterey High.
Monterey basketball coach Eric Richard has to replace five seniors off of last year’s 15-win squad, while also being short-handed by injuries on the girls team.
Monterey’s boys advanced to the second round of the Class B playoffs last year after an exciting 39-36 first round win over Lacassine on a three-pointer by Ethan Clark with 16 seconds remaining.
The Wolves fell to top-rated Anacoco in the second round.
“I’m missing that whole bunch,” Richard said. “I had those guys since the sixth grade. Things are a little different this season.”
Richard is still optimistic about this year’s squad.
“I believe we’re going to have a good team,” he said. “I’m excited about this team. We’ve got five solid starters. We just have to allow them to gel and we have to build some depth. Once they find their identity, we’re going to get better. It is one of the biggest teams I’ve had. We have four starters over six feet, so we should be able to rebound better.”
Connor Boyd is the lone senior for the Wolves. Juniors are Brady Avery, Nathan Blount, Phillip Atkins, Brandon Tiffee and Dathan Trant. Sophomores are Sam Gemar, Jeremy Passman, Talon Blount and Colby Barfoot. Freshmen are Jack Magoun, Payton Hewitt, JR Foreman, Noah Clark, Carson Woodrum, Braden Atkins and Gavin Drennan.
The Lady Wolves fell to Choudrant in the first round of the playoffs in Richard’s first season as girls coach.
Richard will be without Gracie Wiley for the season, and be without Lacie Keith until around Christmas.
The two players were involved in a violent collision in a softball game in April.
Wiley will not be eligible to play until near the end of the season after injuries to her mouth and face.
Wiley broke her leg this past summer playing basketball, and is out for the season.
“Those were two of my bigger girls,” Richard said. “This is going to be one of the shortest teams we’ve had.”
Richard expects his girls team to be competitive.
“They understand me a little better, and I know them better,” he said. “We’re looking to get better each time out. These girls work hard and I know I won’t have to worry about the effort.”
Seniors for the Monterey girls are Allie Lipsey, Maddy Green, Wiley and Katelyn Berry. Juniors are Briana King and Hannah Hitt. Sophomores are Aubrey Powell, Cammie Duncan, Rylie Murray, Addy LaCaze, Keith and Marlee Crouch. Freshmen are Macee Green, Arden Crawford and Hagen Tims.
Lipsey led the Monterey in scoring this past season, scoring 13.1 points a game, grabbing 6.3 rebounds, 3.8 steals and 3.0 assists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.