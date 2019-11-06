Monterey High swept a pair of games in Plaucheville Tuedsay as the Lady Wolves defeated the Lady Eagles 53-36 while the Monterey boys defeated St. Joseph 93-22.
Ethan Clark led Monterey with 16 points, while Trey Boyd added 2, Conner Boyd 11 and Tyler Boyette 10.
The Lady Wolves scored 16 points in the first quarter and 13 in the second quarter.
Andy Gray led Monterey with 12 points. Allie Lipsey added nine points, while Maddy Green added eight.
The Lady Wolves scored 20 more points than they did Monday against Harrisonburg where Gray scored 12 points.
Monterey will compete in the Choudrant Tournament Thursday and Friday.
Monterey High's boys and girls basketball teams tipped off the season with wins with a sweep of Harrisonburg Monday in Monterey.
Monterey's boys cruised to a 73-19 win over the Bulldogs.
Calan McCartney led the way for the Wolves with 18 points. Conner Boyd added 12, while Ethan Clark netted 10.
"It was a good start for us," said Monterey boys coach Eric Richard. "The guys were focused and did what they had to do."
The Lady Wolves defeated Harrisonburg 33-24.
"It was a typical first game," said Monterey girls coach Cary Shively. "We didn't shoot the ball well and didn't rebound. We put them on the free throw line way too much in the first half -- they made 10 free throws. We held them to six points in the second half. We just couldn't get the ball to fall."
Monterey played at St. Joseph Plaucheville Tuesday.
Those results are in the A section.
Monterey will play Saline Thursday and Doyline Friday in the Choudrant Tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.