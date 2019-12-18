Monterey's boys and girls team went unbeaten at the Harrisonburg Tournament Thursday and Friday.
Monterey's boys defeated Forest 39-31 Thursday, followed by a 53-32 win over LaSalle Friday.
Trey Boyd scored 17 points in Monterey's win over Forest.
Cole Centanni led the Wolves in the win ore LaSalle with 19 points while Boyd added 14.
"That was two good wins and we're starting to play a little better," said Monterey coach Eric Richard. "We're finally getting everybody healthy."
The Lady Wolves defatted Forest 35-30 on Thursday.
Allie Lipsey led Monterey with 15 points, while Andy Gray added 11.
"We executed our plan against them extremely well," said Monterey girls coach Cary Shively. "We denied them things they like to do. The kids played hard."
Monterey and LaSalle went defensive Friday, with the Lady Wolves defeating the Lady Tigers 23-13.
Gray and Harlie Murray scored six points each.
Monterey held LaSalle to three points in the first and third quarters and two in the second.
"They have scored a lot of points this year," Shively said. "We did a good job defending the. We ran our offense well, but couldn't score what we wanted."
Monterey plays Caldwell Thursday in the LaSalle Tournament.
