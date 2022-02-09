A ceremony will be held following Monterey’s home games with Oak Hill Friday.
The contest is the final regular season game for Monterey’s boys and girls. It is expected to be the final games played at the current Monterey High gym.
A new gym is being built nexst to La. 129 to the left of the school.
“We’re asking former players, cheerleaders and dance line members to attend,” said Monterey basketball coach Eric Richard. “This gym was built in 1956. We will take a picture of the former students on the floor of the gym after the games.”
Richard said the basketball used in the games will be presented to longtime legendary Monterey High basketball coach Jack Bairnsfather during the ceremony.
Bairnsfather taught at Monterey for 41 years, 33 of those years as boys head basketball coach.
Bairnsfather, who also served as principal at Monterey High, was inducted into the Louisiana High School Sports Hall of Fame in 2002.
Bairnsfather was boys basketball coach at Monterey from 1959 until 1992 when he took over as principal of the school until 1997.
In 1998, Bairnsfather was named Mr. Louisiana in basketball, the Louisiana Association of Coaches’ top award.
He has been named Coach of the Year in Class A, Class B and Class C.
Bairnsfather compiled a record of 619-474 and clamined nine district championships, playing for a state championship in 1962.
