After having to cancel its tournament last year because of COVID-19, Monterey basketball coach Eric Richard is glad to have a return to normalcy.

The Monterey Tournament will be held December 2-3.

The Wolves went three weeks without playing last year because of COVID cases and Thanksgiving holidays.

“Everything was really off last year,” Richard said. “It’s good to have things back to normal with a gym full of people and a full tournament.”

The tournament tips off Thursday, December 2 as Grant’s girls face Harrisonburg at 4 p.m., followed by Grant vs. Harrisonburg boys.

At 6:40 p.m., Monterey’s girls take on Central of Larto, followed by Monterey’s boys against Central.

On Friday, Central’s girls face Harrisonburg at 4 p.m., followed by Central and Harrisonburg boys.

Monterey’s girls take on Grant at 6:40 p.m. followed by the final game of the tournament featuring Monterey and Grant boys.

“It’s good competition and the opportunity to play some games here,” Richard said. “We’re getting ready for what I call the second part of the season between Thanksgiving and Christmas.”

