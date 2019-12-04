Monterey High will host its annual basketball tournament which begins Thursday and ends Friday night.
Play begins Thursday as Monterey's girls face Central at 3:30 p.m. Harrisonburg's girls face Grant at 4:45, followed by Harrisonburg against Grant boys. Monterey girls face Cathedral at 7:15 p.m., followed by Monterey-Cathedral boys at 8:30 p.m.
On Friday, Monterey boys face Central at 3:30 p.m. Harrisonburg versus Cathedral girls follows, with Harrisonburg and Cathedral boys scheduled tso tip off at 6 p.m.
Monterey's girls take on Grant at 7:15 p.m., followed by Monterey and Grant boys in the final game.
Last year, Monterey High's boys and girls team went unbeaten in the tournament.
Monterey's boys defeated Cathedral 45-24.
The Wolves led 13-4 after one period and 29-11 at halftime.
Trey Boyd led Monterey with 19 points. Hunter Lipsey added 15.
Sam Mosby led Cathedral with seven points.
Cathedral only had double figures in the third quarter.
Monterey's boys defeated Grant 54-39.
Trey Boyd had 18 points and blocked five shots.
Hunter Lipsey tallied 14 points, had six steals and five assists.
Tristan Cherry scored 13 points and had seven rebounds.
The Wolves cruised past Central of Larto 56-11.
Tyler Boyette led Monterey with 11 points. Ethan Clark and Austin Ward added 10 points each.
Monterey's girls defeated Atlanta 53-40 Tuesday in Atlanta.
Andy Gray scored 16 points to lead the Lady Wolves.
Monterey's boys fell to Atlanta 59-43.
