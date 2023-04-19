Monterey’s boys and girls track teams captured the District 5B meet at Tioga Monday.
“We had a good day,” said Monterey boys track coach Cary Shively. “I was proud of our kids.”
Monterey’s top four finishers will compete at the Class B Regionals Tuesday in Leesville.
Anacoco is the host school.
Monterey’s Brady Avery was named Outstanding Male Athlete, while Phillip Atkins was named Outstanding Track Male Athlete.
Atkins won the 100-dash and the 200-dash.
Avery won the long jump and finished second in the triple jump.
Carson Woodrum won the triple jump and third in the high jump..
Brandon Tiffee won the shot put.
Dathan Trant placed first in the discus.
Jack Magoun placed first in the 800-run and second in the 1600-run.
Nathan Blount finished second in the 200-dash and second in the long jump
Treyton Charrier was second in the 110-hurdles and third in the 300-hurdles.
Avery McMillin placed third in the 110-hurdles.
Kourtlan Tims was second in the javelin, while Gabe Cherry finished fourth
Trent Harris was second in the shot put.
Noah Clark placed second in the 400-dash.
Tucker Avery finished second in the 800-run and fourth in the 400-dash.
The Monterey 4x100 and 4x200 team of Brady Avery, Bryce Barfoot, Nathan Blount and Philip Atkins placed first in both events.
The 4x400 team of Gavin and Matthew Pecanty, Noah Womack and J.R. Foreman placed second.
Monterey’s girls took home their share of medals, as well.
“I have 10 girls who competed and all but two did the max of four events,” said Monterey girls track coach Chelsea Harrell. “They were tired and running back-to-back, but still performed great. I am proud of each of them and very thankful for the Monterey parents and fans that travel everywhere with us.”
Addy LaCaze of Monterey was named Most Outstanding Field Female Athlete.
LaCaze won the triple jump, high jump, finished second in the long jump and was fourth in the 300-hurdles.
Macee Green shared Outstanding Female Track Athlete.
Green placed first in the 100-meters, second in the 400-meters and third in the 200-dash
Rylie Murray won the 200-meter dash at 30.65, captured the long jump at 14 feet, 1.5 inches and finished second in the 100-meters at 14.67.
Emma Dale won the javelin.
Kinzie Avery won the 800-run and was third in the javelin.
Cammie Duncan placed second in the 800-run and second in the shot put and discus.
Lily Clay was second in the 100-hurdles and second in the 300-hurdles.
Raegan Hewitt was third in the 400-dash, third in the shot put and fourth in the discus.
Addison Cupit was third in the triple jump.
Isabella White placed fourth in the 100-hurdles.
The 4x100 relay team of Marlee Avery, Emma Dale, Macee Green and Rylie Murray placed first.
The 4x200 team of Kinzie Avery, Marlee Avery, Emma Dale and Isabella White finished first.
The team of Kinzie Avery, Emma Dale, Raegan Hewitt and Canmie Duncan placed second in the 4x400.
