Monterey track shines By Joey Martin Apr 28, 2022 40 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Monterey’s Lady Wolves captured the District 6B track title April 18, while the Monterey boys finished second.Both teams really showed out,” said Monterey track coach Cary Shively, who is assisted by Chelsea Harrell. “It was a solid day for our kids.” The top four finishers in each event advanced to the Class B Regionals. In Tioga Tuesday. Monterey’s Addy Lacaze was named Girls Most Outstanding Athlete for the meet.Lacaze won the 800-run, high jump and triple jump, while placing third in the 300-meter hurdles.Allie Lipsey, who won state in the javelin in Class B last year at 117 feet, 4 inches,, finished first in the javelin at district.Lipsey also placed second in the long jump and second in the 100-hurdles.Aubrey Powell placed second in the 200-dash and fourth in the 100-dash.Macee Green finished second in the 400-dash.Rylie Murray was third in the long jump and fourth in the 200-dash.Lily Clay placed third in the 100-hurdles.Cammie Duncan finished fourth in the 400-dash.Brooke Brigman was fourth in the 800-run.Arden Crawford finished fourth in the javelin.Maddy Green placed fourth in the discus.Monterey’s 4x400 relay team of Bella White, Kinzie Avery, Emma Dale and Reagan Hewitt placed first.The 4x200 relay team of Macee Green, Clay, Powell and Murray were second.The 4x100 team of Maddy Green, Powell, Murray and Lipsey finished fourth. For the boys, Phillip Atkins won the 200-dash, placed third in the 100-dash and was second in the long jump.Brandon Tiffee placed first in the shot put.Ethan Wilson won the high jump.Wesley Brown placed first in the javelin.Ian Dryg was first in the discus.Trenton Charrier was second in the 110-hurdles.Ethan Wilson finished second in the 300-hurdles.Mason Dale placed third in the 800-run.Ethan Blount finished third in the mile run.Braden Atkins placed third in the 110-hurdles, fourth in the 100-dash and fourth in the 300-hurdles.Brady Avery was third in the long jump.Jordan Scott placed third in the discus.Carson Woodrum finished third in the triple jump.Seth Jones placed fourth in the triple jump.Tucker Avery placed fourth in the 200-dash.The boys 4x100 team placed second. Members are JR Forman, Matt Pecanty, Evan Wilson and Noah Clark.The 4x200 relay team of Seth Jones, Brady Avery, Tucker Avery and Ian Dryg placed second.The 4x400 team of JR Forman, Matt Pecanty, Evan Wilson and Noah Clark finished fourth. 