Monterey High will be well represented at the Class B state track meet at LSU Thursday as the Wolves advanced several from the regional meet in Tioga last month.
Monterey’s girls finished second in Regionals, while the boys were third.
“Any time you have a number of students qualify for state it’s a big deal,” said Monterey track coach Cary Shively, who is assisted by Chelsea Harrell. “It is so hard to just get there. It’s a totally different environment. We are fortunate to have so many qualify is so many different events.”
Addy LaCaze finished first in the high jump and in the triple jump, and was third in the 800-run.
Allie Lipsey won the javelin, placed second in the long jump and was third in the 100-hurdles.
Ian Dryg won the discus.
Aubrey Powell finished third in the 200-dash.
The 4x400 relay team of Bella White, Cammie Duncan, Kenzie Avery, Emma Dale, Macee Green and Raegen Hewitt placed second.
Rylie Murray placed third in the long jump
Phillip Atkins won the 200-dash and finished third in the 100-dash.
Treyton Charrier finished third in the 110-hurdles.
Ethan Wilson finished second in the 300-hurdles and finished third in the high jump.
Wesley Brown finished second in the javelin.
Brandon Tiffee placed third in the shot put.
The 4x100 relay team of Nathan Blunt, Brady Avery, Baden Atkins, Phillip Atkins Same Gear and Seth Jones placed second.
The 4x200 relay team of Seth Jones, Brady Avery Ian Dryg, Tucker Avery, Jack Magoun and Mason Dale placed third.
