Monterey High athletes fared very well against several bigger schools at the Brusly Relays on March 29.
For the girls, Addy LaCaze placed eighth in the triple jump at 29 feet, 5 inches, finished eighth in the long jump at 13 feet, 45 inches11th in the high jump at 4 feet, 4 inches and 23rd in the 800-meter run at 3:27.54.
Emma Dale placed eighth in the javelin at 76 feet, 7 inches and 16th in the long jump at 12 feet, 3 inches.
Lily Clay placed ninth in the 100-hurdles at 20.37 and 14th in the 300-hurdles at 1:03.66.
Isabella White placed 11th in the 100-hurdles at 21.41
Kenzie Avery finished 11th in the javelin at 68 feet, 2 inches, 12 the in the 100-hurdles at 22.02 and 14th in the 800-meters at 3:04.80.
Raegen White tossed the discus 47 feet, 9 inches to place 17th and was 19th in the 400-meters at 1:18.90.
Rylie Murray was 12th in the long jump at 12 feet, 9 inches and 23rd in the 200-meters at 31.12.
Macee Green placed 24th in the 200-meters at 31.22.
Monterey’s 400-relay tea finished ninth at 59.40.
For the boys, Brady Avery placed fourth in the long jump at 18 feet, 11 inches.
Carson Woodrum finished fifth in the triple jump at 37 feet, 3 inches.
Ethan Wilson placed sixth in the high jump at 5 feet, 2 inches.
Nathan Blount finished sixth in the high jump at 5 feet, 2 inches and 13th in the long jump at 16 feet, 10 inches..
Brandon Tiffee placed ninth in the shot put at 35 feet, 5 inches.
Trenton Charrier finished 12th in the 100-hurdles at 20.63.
Evan Wilson placed 14th in the 100-hurdles at 21.09.
Truman Tiffee finished 18th in the triple jump at 30 feet, 9 inches.
Phillip Atkins placed 18th in the 100-meters at 12.09.
Bryce Barfoot finished 25th in the 100-meters at 12.62.
Tucker Avery crossed the line in 22nd place in the 200-meters at 27.60. Brayden Robinson was 25th in the 200-meters at 28.91.Noah Clark placed 27th in the 400-meters at 1:03.49.
Addison Noah McEntyre was 28th at 1:10.24.
Mason Dale finished 16th in the 1600-run at 5:50.85.
Jack Magoun finished 19th in the 1600-run and 26th in the 880-run at 2:44.23.
John Gemar placed 16th in the 300-hurdles at 55.36.
Landon Beard finished 17th in the 300-hurdles at 1:04.52.
Levi Tisdale placed 21st in the discus at 45 feet, 11 inches.
Kyser Tiffee finished 22nd in the discus at 35 feet, 11 inches, while Woodrow Wade was 23rd at 27.3
Trenton Harris was 15th in the shot put at 31 feet, 3 inches, while Dathan Trant was 21st at 26 feet, 10 inches.
In the javelin, Kourtlan Tims was 18th at 83 feet, 11 inches, Wyatt Geoghegan was 21st at 66 feet, 2 inches and Caleb Boykin was 22nd at 64 feet, 9 inches.
Thomas Tiffee was 10th in the triple jump at 30 feet, 9 inches.
Macee Green was 22nd in the shot put at 20 feet, 8 inches.
