Monterey High’s track team will be sending several athletes to the Class B State Track Meet at LSU in Baton Rouge on May 6 atfer stellar performances in the Regional Track Meet in Tioga.
The Lady Wolves finished third in the meet, while the boys were fourth.
Allie Lipsey placed first in the javelin and 100-meter hurdles.
Lipsey also placed in the top three in the long jump.
Monterey’s 4x200 team of Macee Green, Aubrey Powell, Maddy Green and Rylie Murray placed third at 2:02.75.
The 4x100 relay team of Maddy Green, Powell, Murray and Allie Lipsey placed third at 57.9.
The 4x400 team of Cammie Duncan, Murray, Arden Crawford and Macee Green placed fourth as an alternate at 5:17.9.
Or the boys, Ian Dryg won the discus.Dryg was ninth at state two years ago.
Austin Ward placed first in the triple jump.
Phillip Atkins placed third in the 100-meter dash.
Mason Dale placed third in the 800-meter run.
The 4x100 relay team of Atkins, Ward, Ethan Clark and Brady Avery placed second.
The 4x200 relay team of Braden Atkins, Clark, Carlin McCartney and Ward placed second.
In district, the 4x200 team of Macee Green, Aubrey Powell, Maddy Green and Rylie Murray placed second at 2:05.
The 4x100 relay team of Maddy Green, Powell, Murray and Allie Lipsey placed third at 59.4.
Murray placed fifth in the 200-dash at 30.56 and fifth in the long jump at 13 feet, 6.5 inches.
