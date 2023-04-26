Monterey High will be sending several athletes to the LHSAA Class B State Championships at LSU in Baton Rouge next week after finishing in the top three in 15 events at the LHSAA Class B Region 2 Meet Tuesday in Leesville.
The top three finishers in each event advanced to State on May 4, while those who finished fourth are considered alternates.
Monterey senior Nathan Blount won the 200-meters in 24.91 and the long jump at 19 feet, 4.25 inches.
Senior Phillip Atkins won the 100-dash in a time of 11.85.
Atkins was second in the 200-dash at 24.93.
Monterey’s 4x100 relay team of Brady Avery, Bryce Barfoot, Nathan Blount and Philip Atkins placed first in with a time of 48.54.
The same team finished third in the 4x200 at 1:40.31.
The 4x400 team of Gavin and Matthew Pecanty, Noah Womack and J.R. Foreman placed fourth at 4:40.51.
Senior Brady Avery placed second in the long jump at 18 feet, 8.2.5 inches, and fourth in the triple jump at 35 feet, 10.2 inches.
Senior Brandon Tiffee was second in the shootout at 37 feet, 11 inches.
Sophomore Carson Woodrum finished second in the triple jump at 37 feet, 3.5 inches.
Senior Treyten Charrier was third in the 110-hurdles at 19.34, and fifth in the 300-hurdles at 52.01.
Freshman Trent Harris was fifth in the shot put at 31 feet.
Sophomore Avery McMillin was fifth in the 110-hurdles at 20.75.
Senior Dathan Trant was fifth in the discus at 84 feet, 2 inches.
Sophomore Jack Magoun placed sixth in the 1600-run at 6:05.97, and sixth in the 800-run at 2:34.13.
Junior Tucker Avery finished sixth in the 400-dash at 1:02.39.
Freshman Kourtlan Tims sixth in the javelin at 97 feet, 6 inches.
Sophomore Noah Clark was seventh in the 400-dash at 1:02.77.
Junior Tucker Avery was seventh in the 800-run at 2:46.70.
Sophomore Gabriel Cherry placed eighth in the javelin at 80 feet, 5 inches.
For the girls, junior Addy LaCaze was third in the high jump at 4 feet, 2 inches, third in the triple jump at 30 feet, 5 inches, and fifth in the 300-hurdles at 59.37.
Freshman Emma Dale was third in the javelin at 98 feet, 7 inches.
Freshman Lily Clay placed third in the 100-hurdles at 20.37, and sixth in the 300-hurdles at 1:01.
Freshman Raegan Hewitt was fifth in the 400-meters at 1:20.97, fifth in the shotput at 24 feet, 5 inches and eighth in discus at 54 feet, 6 inches.
The 4x100 relay team of Marlee Avery, Emma Dale, Macee Green and Rylie Murray placed third at 59.03.
The 4x200 team of Kinzie Avery, Marlee Avery, Emma Dale and Isabella White finished third at 2:09.58.
The team of Kinzie Avery, Emma Dale, Raegan Hewitt and Canmie Duncan placed fourth in the 4x400 at 5:29.35.
Junior Audrey Duncan was fourth in the discus at 67 feet, 3 inches, fourth in the shot put at 26 feet, 2 inches, and sixth in the 800-run at 3:33.42..
Junior Rylie Murray was fourth in the long jump at 14 feet, 4.25 inches, fifth in the 100-dash at 14.41 and fifth in the 200-dash at 31.99.
Freshman Kinzie Avery placed fifth in the 800-run at 3:04.02, and fifth in the javelin at 80 feet, 9 inches.
Sophomore Jamie Cupit was sixth in the triple jump at 19 feet, 2.75 inches.
Sophomore Macee Green was sixth in the3 400-dash at 1:21.63, seventh in the 200-meters at 31.99, and eighth in the 100-dash at 14.79.
Freshman Isabella White finished seventh in the 100-hurdles at 22.79.
