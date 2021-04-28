Monterey High upset Mt. Hermon 3-1 Tuesday in Mount Hermon in a Class B first round playoff contest.
“It was certainly a good win,” said Monterey head coach Eric Richard. “It’s the best we’ve played for seven innings in one game this year.”
Monterey plays at No. 4 Zwolle Saturday. Zwolle received a first-round bye.
Monterey entered the game as the No. 20 seed, while Mt. Hermon was No. 13.
Ethan Clark held Mt. Hermon to three hits, striking out 10.
Monterey scored one run in the first inning on a sacrifice fly by Mason Wells.
Clark singled in a run and scored on a double steal in the third inning.
Jake Crawford and Ethan Heard had two hits each, while Clark singled.
“It was not our best day at the plate, but we had more runs than they did.”
