Monterey High is the lowest seed remaining in the LHSAA playoffs after the No. 20 Wolves upset No. 4 Zwolle 5-2 in Zwolle Monday in a Class B Regional contest.
The Wolves host No. 12 Pitkin, the defending state champion, Friday at 5 p.m.
“Our kids don’t know they are not supposed to be here,” said Monterey head coach Eric Richard. “But they played fantastic. We’re finally healthy and we’re putting our best nine on the field.”
Ethan Clark allowed five hits, striking out five and walking three.
“We’ve been fortunate in that the last two games we’ve been able to throw Ethan,” Richard said. “We know we’re at our best with him on the mound.”
Most of the remaining teams are seeded in the top 10.
No. 19 New Iberia faces No. 6 Walker in Class 5A.
Pitkin upset No. 5 Florien 3-1 Monday.
The Tigers are coached by former LSU standout and MLB player J.C. Holt.
Monterey, 10-12, scored three runs in the top of the first inning against Zwolle, which received a first-round bye.
Kerry King singled, Mason Wells reached after his bunt was mishandled, Ethan Clark walked and Jake Crawford scored on the first of three RBI singles by Ethan Heard.
“We didn’t have many hits, but they were timely,” Richard said.
Zwolle scored one run in the second and one run in the third.
Pitkin is 15-11.
“We know we have to continue playing really good baseball,” Richard said.”We’ll just continue to take it one play and one game at a time. If we go any further, we will have to earn it.”
The winner of the Monterey-Pitkin game will meet the winner of the Choudrant-Fairview game in the semifinals in Sulphur next week.
Choudrant is the No. 1 seed.
Elizabeth plays Quitman and No. 2 Anacoco faces Weston in the other quarterfinal contest.
