Monterey and Vidalia’s softball teams opened their seasons at the Monterey Doubleheader on Saturday in Monterey.

Monterey defeated Vidalia 11-10 and blanked Block 15-0.

Against Block, Monterey batters reached on 11 walks and seven were hit by pitchers. Allie Lipsey was 2-for-3.

“The girls are hitting good pitches and not chasing after bad stuff,” said Monterey coach Cary Shively. “That is really good for this early.”

Hannah Hitt and Brianna King allowed only one hit against Block.

Against Vidalia, Lipsey and Maddy Green had two hits each.

Hitt and King pitched for Monterey.

The Lady Vikings fell to Harrisonburg 10-0 in their first game.

“Their pitcher was very fast and we just were not used to it,” said Lady Viking coach Taylor Rodgers. “I was proud of our girls against Monterey because they didn’t give up and played hard.”

Cayley Weatherly and Madelyn Fielder pitched against Harrisonburg, while Allie Leblanc threw against Monterey.

“All of our pitchers did well,” Rodgers said. “We just have to be more consistent in hitting our spots.”

Abby Fielder and Leblanc had two singles in each game to lead the Lady Vikings.

Monterey defeated Harrisonburg 10-0 on Monday in Monterey.

King pitched all seven innings.

King was 2-for-2 in the win, while Hitt was 2-for-3.

