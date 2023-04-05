Monterey's Barfoot throws no-hitter By Joey Martin Apr 5, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Monterey High’s Colby Barfoot pitched a no-hitter Thursday as the Wolves shut out Harrisonburg 2-0 at Harrisonburg.Monterey had two hits, both run-scoring singles by Landon Duncan and Brian Tillman.“It was a real pitcher’s duel,” said Monterey head coach Eric Richard. The Wolves dropped a non-district game to Oak Hill in Oak Hill on Saturday.The Wolves, 6-8, are ranked No. 23 in Division V non-select. “This week will determine whether we make the playoffs or not,” Richard said.Monterey played at Alexandria Country Day Tuesday. Those results are in today’s A section.The Wolves host Country Day on Thursday.Monterey plays Avoyelles Charter next week in home and away contests. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Baseball Games And Toys Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. LATEST E-EDITION Concordia Sentinel NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive an email newsletter alerting you to the top news stories and sports stories from The Ouachita Citizen, The Franklin Sun and the Concordia Sentinel each week? Sign up today! Manage your lists COMMUNITY Library 2 hrs ago VIDALIA HEADSTART students were entertained by the Concordia Parish Library recently. Linda … Read moreLibrary Easter services scheduled 2 hrs ago Sevier to hold Easter services Read moreEaster services scheduled William Florian concert planned 2 hrs ago Concordia Parish Library and Concordia Bank & Trust, Co. will present “Neil Diamond Expe… Read moreWilliam Florian concert planned
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.