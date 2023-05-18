If there was a boys sport going on in Monterey this past school year, senior Nathan Blount was involved in it.
From earning all-district honors in basketball and baseball, to competing in track in five different events, Blount was active in and out of the classroom.
“When I was younger I always liked playing basketball, so that was a given,” said Blount, who averaged 14.5 points a game his senior year and was first team all-district. “I played baseball before quitting for four or five years, but when I got to high school I had some buddies asked me to play.
Another friend asked Blount to go out for track his junior year.
“I decided to give it a shot,” Blount said.
Blount has always been willing to do whatever is needed for his team, including competing in the long jump for the first time ever this year.
“I was kind of dragged into it,” Blount said with laugh.
The 6-foot-1 Blount dragged that event all the way to finishing third in the Class B Outdoor Track and Field State championship at LSU in Baton Rouge on May 4 with a personal best jump of 19 feet, 7.5 inches.
His previous best before the district, regional and state meet was 16 feet, 10 inches.
Blount competed in the long jump. 200 meters, 4x100 and 4x200 relays.
“Nathan is a great kid who worked his tail off to get better and better,” said Monterey track coach Cary Shively.
Even though he finished on a huge high note in the long jump, it did not start out too successfully.
“Hitting the mark is the big part of it,” Blount said. “The first few track meets I went to, I did not do good in the long jump. I scratched a lot, and I didn’t jump far. But I just kept going and working hard.”
Blount used his athletic ability early to compete in the long jump.
“There really is no key. I just get up there and just run and jump,” Blount said. “I never had my marks or anything. I just got up there far enough from the line, and ran and jumped.”
At Regionals, Blount won the long jump at 19 feet, 4.25 inches and the 200-meters at 24.91.
Monterey’s 4x100 relay team of Blount, Brady Avery, Bryce Barfoot and Philip Atkins placed first at Regionals with a time of 48.54.
The same team finished third in the 4x200 at 1:40.31.
“Those are a lot of fun,” Blount said. “It takes a lot of teamwork.”
Blount and his teammates placed seventh in the 4x200 relay, and eighth in the 4x100 at State.
Blount placed eighth in the 200-dash at 25.09.
Which made for a busy day.
“The racing events are kind of tough,” Blount said. “There are a couple of races in-between the relays where I could chill and rest and get my body back.”
Blount had to qualify to reach the finals in the long jump. The top seven in the preliminaries advanced.
“My first two jumps I scratched,” Blount said, leaving him one jump to reach the finals. “My third jump I told myself I have to get on the board if I wanted to keep jumping. I was more focused.”
Blount landed 17 feet, 5 inches in the pit in his final jump.
Two others scratched for the third time.
“I don’t know how, but I made it to the finals to jump my final three,” Blount said.
But before that, Blount had to compete in the 4x200 relays.
“I was tired,” Blount said. “I walked up to the long jump pit and asked if I had made it. They said I was sixth.”
And then came time for the finals.
Blount jumped his personal best 19 feet, 7.5 inches on his first attempt.
“I wanted to do well on that first jump,” Blount said.
Blount also had a jump of 19 feet, 4.75 inches.
Blount was still unsure where he finished in the finals until it was announced after the final jump.
“The man was getting all the scores, and started coming back,” Blount said. “We were sitting there waiting patiently. Then he said, ‘Nathan Blount, third.’ I was like, ‘Really?’ Walking up and getting on the podium was awesome.”
Blount is considering attending ULM go into agri business.
“I’m in the second year of a job where I scout, checking beans and cotton for Richard Griffin,” Blount said. “When I first got out there last year I found it was more fun than any job I had before. Going out there finding whatever in plants and such, I like being outdoors. I don’t like being inside somewhere working. I want to get into crops or farming.”
Blount admitted getting a medal at the State track meet never entered his mind when he started high school.
“I never thought I would have gotten one, to be honest,” Blount said. “But it has certainly been all worth it.”
