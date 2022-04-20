Monterey High head baseball coach Eric Richard has learned how to go with the flow over the past two years, battling COVID and ice storms.

This year is no different.

Richard has had to re-schedule several games because of a wet April and cold March.

“It’s been tough getting any kind of rhythm,” Richard said. “We just need to find a way to play some good baseball, and have some good momentum going into the playoffs.”

The Wolves were scheduled to play at Grace Christian today (Wednesday) after the game was rained out Monday.

The 11-4 Wolves are ranked No. 7 in the Class B power rankings.

Monterey hosts Grace Christian Thursday at 4:30 p.m.in its final regular season game.

The playoff brackets will be released Sunday.

The top eight teams receive a bye in Class B.

“I feel like if we can at least split, we’ll have a bye,” Richard said. “They’ve won 21 games. We’re looking forward to the challenge.”

Monterey is coming off a 13-12 win over Country Day University Academy and 12-0 win over Vidalia in which eighth-grader Landon Duncan pitched a perfect game.

Monterey has scored 202 runs over 15 games.

  

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.