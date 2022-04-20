Monterey's Richard still juggling By Joey Martin Apr 20, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Monterey High head baseball coach Eric Richard has learned how to go with the flow over the past two years, battling COVID and ice storms.This year is no different.Richard has had to re-schedule several games because of a wet April and cold March. “It’s been tough getting any kind of rhythm,” Richard said. “We just need to find a way to play some good baseball, and have some good momentum going into the playoffs.”The Wolves were scheduled to play at Grace Christian today (Wednesday) after the game was rained out Monday.The 11-4 Wolves are ranked No. 7 in the Class B power rankings.Monterey hosts Grace Christian Thursday at 4:30 p.m.in its final regular season game. The playoff brackets will be released Sunday.The top eight teams receive a bye in Class B.“I feel like if we can at least split, we’ll have a bye,” Richard said. “They’ve won 21 games. We’re looking forward to the challenge.”Monterey is coming off a 13-12 win over Country Day University Academy and 12-0 win over Vidalia in which eighth-grader Landon Duncan pitched a perfect game.Monterey has scored 202 runs over 15 games. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Eric Richard Monterey Sport Baseball Bye Grace Christian Game Wolf Playoff Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. LATEST E-EDITION Concordia Sentinel NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive an email newsletter alerting you to the top news stories and sports stories from The Ouachita Citizen, The Franklin Sun and the Concordia Sentinel each week? Sign up today! Manage your lists COMMUNITY Outreach Ministry extends invitation Apr 13, 2022 Building Your Faith Outreach Ministry has an open invitation every Sunday to join them for m… Read more Harrisonburg Heritage Festival celebrates history, community Apr 13, 2022 The Village of Harrisonburg Heritage Festival is set to take place Saturday April 23, in his… Read more Seven Sayings presented by baptist church Apr 13, 2022 The Pastor Aide Ministry of The Rufus Baptist Church will present the Seven Sayings From the… Read more COLD CASES +6 In Ferriday, an ‘outlaw town,’ the Deacons took a stand Updated Jul 14, 2020 1 +6 In Homer, the Deacons defied Willie Rainach’s segregation Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 +5 In Bogalusa, the Deacons fought violence with violence Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 +6 A half-century ago in Jonesboro, armed black men fought back Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 Sons of Klansmen haunted by sins of their fathers Updated Apr 29, 2020 0 +2 Klansman’s daughter apologizes for bombing Feb 22, 2017 0 MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesNo. 6 Lady Panthers 10-run rule Caldwell in opening round of 3A playoffsNeville works fast to secure opening round playoff winWest Monroe eyes more revenues, tax district expansionWest Monroe cruises to first-round victoryLHSAA softball brackets releasedOCS baseball clings to Top 3 rankingNine West Monroe athletes sign NLIsFPSO arrest seven in dogfighting bustSchool Board takes another look at four-day school weekJames Douglas: Resurrection Sunday, AKA: Easter Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedWest Monroe vs. Ruston to headline Bayou Jamb 2022 (1)
