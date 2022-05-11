Moody, Brooks place May 11, 2022 22 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Vidalia High junior Jalin Moody placed third in the 100-meter dash and 200-dash at the Class 2A state track meet at LSU in Baton Rouge Friday.Chris Brooks of Vidalia placed fifth in the high jump with a leap of 6 feet.Moody, who posted the fastest time in the 100 in Class 2A boys at 10.72 at regionals, ran a 11.06 in the 100-dash, and 22.50 in the 200.“It was a great learning experience,” said Vidalia track coach Kale Davis, who was unable to have a track team the last two years because of COVID. “They both worked hard and gave it all they had.” Devin Walton of Lafayette Christian won the 100-dash at 10.75. Tyshawn Johnson was second at 10.93.Jermaine Brown of Kentwood won the 200-dash at 21.85. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Chris Brooks Track Meet Class 2a Sport Athletics Jalin Moody Kale Davis Jermaine Brown Tyshawn Johnson Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. LATEST E-EDITION Concordia Sentinel NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive an email newsletter alerting you to the top news stories and sports stories from The Ouachita Citizen, The Franklin Sun and the Concordia Sentinel each week? Sign up today! Manage your lists COMMUNITY Joint church revival slated 34 min ago Rufus and 1st Baptist Churches will host a joint revival May 17-19 (Tues, Wed & Thur). … Read more Library, VGC, AgCenter hosting gardening programs 34 min ago Concordia Parish Library, Vidalia Gardening Club, and the LSU AgCenter are partnering to br… Read more iPhone basics class with Collins 34 min ago Concordia Parish Library Ferriday Branch will host a class on the basic features of the iPho… Read more COLD CASES +6 In Ferriday, an ‘outlaw town,’ the Deacons took a stand Updated Jul 14, 2020 1 +6 In Homer, the Deacons defied Willie Rainach’s segregation Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 +5 In Bogalusa, the Deacons fought violence with violence Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 +6 A half-century ago in Jonesboro, armed black men fought back Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 Sons of Klansmen haunted by sins of their fathers Updated Apr 29, 2020 0 +2 Klansman’s daughter apologizes for bombing Feb 22, 2017 0 MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWest Monroe, West Ouachita well represented on District 2-5A softball teamsMARTIN: Bring on OCS vs. St. Frederick with state championship berth on the lineNeville’s Loftin earns District 2-4A MVP honorsWarriors make dramatic comeback, win quarterfinal seriesSterlington makes 5th straight trip to Sulphur after West Feliciana sweepLocal activist sued for stalking, threatening girlfriendEntergy to hire 171, expand operations in West MonroeWMPD arrests West Monroe man for stealing vehicleMorrow named new West Monroe girls basketball coachStore owner arrested for selling THC vape pen to officer Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedWest Monroe vs. Ruston to headline Bayou Jamb 2022 (1)Rebels make return trip to Sulphur with Sam Houston sweep (1)West Monroe wins thriller against Barbe (1)West Monroe baseball wins thriller against Comeaux in extra innings (1)
