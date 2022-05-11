Vidalia High junior Jalin Moody placed third in the 100-meter dash and 200-dash at the Class 2A state track meet at LSU in Baton Rouge Friday.

Chris Brooks of Vidalia placed fifth in the high jump with a leap of 6 feet.

Moody, who posted the fastest time in the 100 in Class 2A boys at 10.72 at regionals, ran a 11.06 in the 100-dash, and 22.50 in the 200.

“It was a great learning experience,” said Vidalia track coach Kale Davis, who was unable to have a track team the last two years because of COVID. “They both worked hard and gave it all they had.”

Devin Walton of Lafayette Christian won the 100-dash at 10.75. Tyshawn Johnson was second at 10.93.

Jermaine Brown of Kentwood won the 200-dash at 21.85.

  

