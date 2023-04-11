Vidalia High senior Jalin Moody has had almost a year to think about what could have been.
Now he has less than a month to create a happier ending.
Moody posted the fastest time in the 100 in Class 2A boys last year at 10.72 at the Class Regional I Track Meet at Northwestern State in Natchitoches..
But on May 6, 2022, Moody finished third in the Class 2A State Track Meet 100-dash, running an 11.6 to finish behind Devin Walton of Lafayette Christian, who won the 100-dash at 10.75, and second place finisher Tyshawn Johnson of Mangham at 10.93.
Lafayette Christian moved up to 3A, while Johnson graduated last year.
“I had to deal with a lot of questions after finishing third last year, and was wondering how I would do the next season,” said the Viking senior, who rushed for 636 yards last year for the Viking football team, scoring five touchdowns to earn All-Parish honors.
Moody said being on a big stage at LSU where the state track meet was held was not overwhelming.
“Playing sports I was used to the big stage,” Moody said.
Moody said if he did change anything it would have been being more prepared and taking it more seriously.
“But sometimes people are just faster,” Moody said, with a slight laugh.
Moody said he is a much better runner this year.
“Mentally and physically,” he said. “And it’s all in the prep work. In all aspects I think I am better than last year.”
In track and field, the same format remains as the past with no select, non-select divisions.
Moody has finished first in the 100-dash and 200-dash in two of three meets, finishing second to Class 4A Wossman senior Johnny Woods by .03 seconds in the Mangham Invitational. Officials had to go to the camera to designate the winner.
Woods finished with a time of 11.12, while Moody was second at 11.15.
“Small things matter,” Moody said. “He got out of the gate quicker.”
Moody said he is not looking past the end of the regular season, district or regionals.
“I’m just take it one step at a time,” he said. “I just keep working hard and get out there ready to run. I continue to work hard. I go to the meet praying it’s going to happen for me.”
Moody and his teammates have fared well all season long, despite not having a track at the school.
“It really is disappointing,” he said. “I hope in the future they get track for those coming up.”
Moody has succeeded despite missing track his freshman and sophomore years because of COVID-19.
“I think that had a big impact,” he said. “Starting out earlier would have given me a jump-start on my career.”
Moody said playing football helped his footwork.
“It helped me as far as being mobile, also.”
Moody said everything is different being a senior.
“This is the last ride,” he said. “I have to make everything count. I don’t have time for errors.”
Moody said he grew up involved in sports activities. And, of course, racing.
“We raced a lot in the neighborhood as kids,” he said.
But he never envisioned being among the best.
“I never expected this to happen,” he said. “It’s been a wild and crazy journey.”
Moody said he would like to continue running track in college, but is waiting to see if he has any offers.
“I would really like to get an NIL deal,” he said. “That would be amazing.”
Moody said he is considering going into entrepreneurship after college.
“And I might get into coaching,” he said. “That’s something I would be interested in doing.”
And he could pass on what he has learned through the process.
“I wish I would have taken it more serious,” he said. “In my early year I did a lot of playing around. I didn’t take sports seriously until I got in the 11th grade. If I would have gotten in the gym earlier, I believe I would have been a better athlete.”
