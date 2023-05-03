Vidalia High advanced three tracksters to the LHSAA State Track Meet Friday at LSU in Baton Rouge after they finished in the top three at the LHSAA 2A-Region 1 State Meet in Mansfield on April 26.
Vidalia High senior Jalin Moody had a personal best in the 100-dash, winning with a time of 10.59, the top time in 2A this year.
Moody also won the 200-dash in 21.85, also tops in 2A this year.
Vidalia junior Madison Jackson won the 300-hurdles at 47.43, and placed third in the 100-hurdles at 15.69.
Senior Chris Brooks finished third in the high jump at 6 feet, 2 inches.
Senior Sema’J Hayes placed seventh in the 110-hurdles at 16.85, eighth in the high jump at 5 feet, 8 inches, and 10th in the 300-hurdles at 46.10.
Sophomore Marc Perkins finished sixth in the 800-run at 2:11.25, and 13th in the 400-dash at 56.29.
Vidalia sophomore Chesney Williams was seventh in the 100-dash at 13.23, 10th in the high jump at 4 feet, and 12th in the 100-hurdles at 19.30.
Ferriday’s Caleb Ellis placed 11th in the 300-hurdles at 47.54.
Vidalia freshman Lyric Warner placed 11th in the javelin at 68 feet, 1.5 inches.
Vidalia’s 4x200 relay team of Chris Brooks, Louis Jordan, Brenden McMillin and Jalin Moody placed ninth at 1:34.23.
Ferriday sophomore Sha’Tara Thomas placed ninth in the long jump at 13 feet, 9.5 inches.
Vidalia freshman Elmari Lewis was 14th in the javelin at 118 feet, 4 inches. Ferriday freshman Jaziya Hawkins finished 11th in the 400-dash at 1:11.92. Ferriday sophomore Zaria Boxley placed 11th in the long jump at 13 feet, 9 inches.
