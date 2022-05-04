Moody streaks to State By Joey Martin May 4, 2022 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Jaylin Moody By Joey Martin Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Vidalia High junior Jalin Moody never really knew how fast he was.He knows now. And so do a lot of other folks.Moody was unable to run track the last two years because of COVID. Moody won the 100-meter dash and 200-meter dash at the Class Regional I Track Meet at Northwestern State in Natchitoches.Moody ran the 100 in 10.72 and the 200 in 22.07.“It was crazy,” Moody said. “I put a lot of hard work into this.I realized how fast I was in the first meet we ran this year. So now I’m not really surprised. I’ve just worked hard and prayed.”Moody said he gained more confidence with each track meet..“I’ve been in the time, and spend extra time in the gym and on the treadmill,” he said.Moody plays wide receiver for the Vidalia High football team. His success on the track should pave way for success on the football field.“In football, you can always use speed.”Moody said he will continue working hard before the state meet.“I’m still wanting to decrease my time,” he said.Joining Moody at state will be Chris Brooks, who placed third in the high jump at 5 feet, 10 1/4.The top four finishers at reginals advanced to the state meet Friday.Sema’J Hayes placed fifth in the 300-hurdle, sixth in the 110-hurdles and seventh in the high jump[.Chesnea Williams and Madison Jackson tied for sixth in the high jump. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Jalin Moody Sport Track Meet Meet Chris Brooks Dash Extra Time Confidence 