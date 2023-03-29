Moody takes 100 and 200 By Joey Martin Mar 29, 2023 59 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Vidalia High senior Jalin Moody won the 100-meter dash and 200-meter dash at the Mangham Relays Thursday in Mangham.Moody won the 100-dash with a time of 10.84.Moody broke the tape first in the 200 with a time of 22.29. Vidalia finished fifth in Division I boys, while Ferriday was ninth and Delta Charter 10th.In Division I girls, Vidalia placed eighth, Delta Charter ninth and Ferriday 10th.Vidalia’s Madison Jackson placed second in the 100-hurdles at 17.73.Jackson placed second in the 300-hurdles at 512.35 and was fourth in the 400-dash at 1:08.53.Lady Viking Chesney Williams placed third in the 100-dash at 13.33.Williams was fourth in the 100-hurdles at 19.67.Delta Charter’s Roniya Ellis was third in the high jump at 4 feet, 8 inches.Delta Charter’s Chyann Lee was fifth in the long jump at 14 feet, 8 inches.Vidalia senior Sema’J Hayes placed second in the 110-hurdles at 16.47.Hayes placed third in the high jump at 5 feet, 8 inches.Vidalia’s Chris Brooks was fourth in the high jump at 5 feet, 6 inches.Delta Charter’s Ronald Ellis Jr., tied for fourth in the high jump at 5 feet, 6 inches.Vidalia’s Kiara Washington placed in the high jump at 4 feet 6 inches. Vidalia’s Marc Perkins was there in the 400-dash with a time of 56.23.Ferriday High’s Howard Curry was third in the 300-hurdles at 45.36.Vidalia’s Tyson Davis placed fourth in the shot put with a throw of 37 feet, 7 inches.Davis paced sixth in the javelin with a toss of 100 feet, 8 inches.Delta Charter’s Mady Grover was fifth in the 100-dash at 14.13.Delta Charter’s Chyann Lee was sixth in the 100-dash at 14.21.Ferriday’s 400-meter relay team of Mylah Harbor, Zaria Boxley, Sha’Tan Thomas and Z’Myia Carter placed forth at 54.21.Vidalia’s 400-relay team of Chesney Williams, Sarah Freeman, Madison Jackson and Kiara Washington place fifth at 55.77.Delta Charter’s Sydney Sharp placed fifth in the javelin at 67 feet, 7 inches.Morgan Wyatt of Vidalia placed sixth in the javelin at 63 feet, 8 inches.In the 800-meter run, Vidalia Brenden McMillan, Chris Brooks, Louis Jordan and Jalin Moody sixth at 1:35.11.Ferriday was seventh at 1:38.22 with the team of Jerry Griffin Jr., Payton Collins, Howard Curry and Caleb Ellis.Delta Charter freshman Harlem Gilmore placed seventh in the 400-dash at 58.49.Vidalia High and Montery High’s track teams will compete in the Buckeye Invitational on Friday.Ferriday will be at the Rayville Track Meet on Apri 5. Vidalia will be back in Mangham April 6. 