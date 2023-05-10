After finishing second by .10 of a second, Vidalia senior Jalin Moody was determined to cross the tape first in the 200-meter dash at the Louisiana High School Athletic Association 2A State Track Meet at LSU in Baton Rouge Friday.
Mission accomplished.
After finishing second to Kaden Lewis of Thomas Jefferson Academy in the 100, despite running a personal best 10.54, Moody captured his first gold medal at state with a time of 21.24, another personal best.
Lewis, who ran a 10.44 in the 100, finished second at 21.81.
Lewis broke the state record in 2A, previously held by Chris Lewis of Lakeside and Luther Ambrose of St. James at 10.53.
The composite record is 10.20 held by Rod Richardson of 4A Fair Park in 1980.
Moody’s 21.24 time in the 200 came close to James Andrews of Kentwood Class 2A record of 21.06 set in 1986.
Johnathan Wade of Class 5A Evangel set the current composite record of 20.58 in 2002.
Moody had the fastest time in 2A last year, but came in third, running an 11.6.
It was Moody’s first time competing at LSU in state. He admitted the overall atmosphere may have played a factor.
But not this year.
“I was a bit upset after the 100 because I had it set in my mind that I was going to win it all,” Moody said.
Moody actually had the best time among non-select runners in the 100. Thomas Jefferson Academy is a select school, but in track select and non-select compete together.
Moody said he didn’t have a good start out of the blocks in the 100, despite running a personal best.
“I knew I had to keep my head up, because if I would have gotten down I would have been done,” he said. “I had it in my head I was going to win the 200. I made sure I got out of the blocks with a good start. It felt great to win it after all the work I put in, just to see it come to light.”
Kamryn Franklin of Oak Grove was third in the 100, at 10.81, while Tyshawn Johnson of Mangham placed fourth at 10.85.
Moody, who played running back on the Vidalia High football team, said he is talking with coaches, hoping to sign a scholarship in the near future.
Vidalia senior Chris Brooks placed fourth in the high jump at 6 feet, a personal best.
Vidalia junior Madison Jackson placed fifth in the 300-hurdles at 48.09, a personal best, and was fifth in the 100-hurdles at 15.80.
Delta Charter’s Madysen Grover placed sixh in the long jump at 15 feet, 7 inches; and eighth in the triple jump at 31 feet, 10 inches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.