So apparently, a number of people cannot get enough about National Football League Players Association Arbitrator Sidney Moreland.
In last week’s Sentinel, I wrote a story and column about Moreland, who spoke to the Ferriday Rotary Club on March 31.
Moreland, who now lives in Baton Rouge, was invited to speak to the Rotary Club by long-time Rotarian and former Riverland Medical Center CEO Billy Rucker.
Moreland spent his summers in Ferriday with his uncle Brenham Crothers. Rucker introduced Moreland by explaining how he met his father in the 1950s.
So I asked Moreland to indulge me and explain more about his job.
And he did.
Moreland is currently one of the arbitrators serving the NFL and the NFL Players Association.
“Baseball, basketball, hockey, ladies golf, and football all resolve disputes with the use of arbitrators selected by the parties.”Moreland said. “The arbitrators typically have a legal background and many years of experience resolving labor and employment disputes.”
Moreland explained the types of issues that are brought to arbitration across the sports world. “Nearly all salary, discipline, drug testing, and injury disagreements are resolved by an arbitrator whose decision is final and binding.”
While each sport is certainly a unique game of skill, the types of issues and injuries can vary widely leading to arbitration cases covering a wide array of factual situations from on or off the field conduct to pay and benefits to physical condition.
Moreland explained the injury grievance in professional football centers around whether a player’s injury that precludes him from playing was sustained while playing or practicing. “The injury must be very contemporaneous with the date the injury is asserted and requires medical opinion for resolution” Moreland stated.
Moreland explained that besides being America’s most popular form of entertainment, professional sports is big business with its’ internal share of disputes between the players, owners, and the leagues. There are very interesting procedures that move swiftly and privately to resolve these disputes without public litigation.
“Professional athletes are unionized just like workers in other sectors,” he said. “This means that the players voted to be represented by a single union in their interactions with their employer. Once that occurs, the employer is legally obligated to enter into a contract with the employees, known as a collective bargaining agreement or CBA. The CBA spells out the rules that govern the parties, including working conditions and how disputes will be handled. The CBA contains an arbitration clause which commits both sides to resolve disputes at arbitration as an alternative to litigation. The parties mutually select the arbitrators that will resolve the future disputes.”
Moreland said perhaps the most unique form of professional sports arbitration involves baseball’s salary arbitration, where a panel of three arbitrators must decide which salary number is appropriate from the two opposite salary proposals offered by each side. The arbitrators cannot mediate and attempt to award a mid-point salary lying between the two proposals. They must choose one or the other based upon the arguments made by each side. Moreland explained, “While this may seem a bit radical, it actually encourages each side to present a reasonable offer, since a clearly unreasonable offer, one that seems egregiously too low or too high, may likely be rejected by the arbitrators.”
As Moreland told me last week, next time you are enjoying your favorite professional sports, remember the referees and umpires that you see in the arena are not the only judges at work.
