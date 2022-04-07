National Football League Players Association Arbitrator Sidney Moreland wrapped up his speech to the Ferriday Rotary Club Thursday, saying he could go on and on with other stories about his time as an arbitrator, not only in the NFL, but in other cases he has been involved with for the past 30-plus years.
And I could have sat all day listening to every one of them.
Moreland, who now lives in Baton Rouge, was invited to speak to the Rotary Club by long-time Rotarian and former Riverland Medical Center CEO Billy Rucker.
Moreland spent his summers in Ferriday with his uncle Brenham Crothers. Rucker introduced Moreland by explaining how he met his father in the 1950s.
“A new family moved in across the street, my dad told me to go over and play with him, so I said, ‘Yes sir,” Rucker said. “I brought an extra bike and we hung out all summer. We stayed friends through high school, and ended up going to Louisiana Tech together.”
I did ask Moreland what his highest-profile case has been to this date.
To his credit, he politely sidestepped naming names but did divulge enough information that it didn’t take a rocket scientist to figure it out.
“I cannot reveal names because I am prohibited from doing that, but I did have a case where a player groped an Uber driver,” Moreland said. “We got through the hearing and then he decided he didn’t want to pursue the grievance anymore. I think the evidence kind of got piled up on him.”
Moreland looked around and said with a slight laugh, “I can see people googling now.”
Mark Welch, sitting next to me at Rotary, leaned my way and whispered Jameis Winston.
When I got back I went to Google to see if there were other cases involving an NFL player and a Uber driver, I found just one more.
We are talking NFL, after all.
The only other NFL player and Uber driver incident I could find involved Tennessee Titan Michael Oher, who was charged with assault involving an Uber driver in 2017.
Nashville police said Oher pushed and kicked his Uber driver over an apparent dispute over the fare.
The case was later dismissed with the agreement from the victim, who alleged that Oher had bit him. Talk about being hit from the blind side.
Oher wanted to go to a Nashville comedy club so he called an Uber. The ride that evening did not go smoothly, however, and Oher ended up being charged with assault. He was apparently upset about the amount of the fare and he took it out on the driver, Girma Berkessa.
Anyway, that basically ruled Oher out.
Which left Jameis Winston.
And let me reiterate Winston’s name never came out of Moreland’s mouth. So the fact of the matter is, there is no way to confirm this was the case.
But if it was….
The female Uber driver Winston, then a quarterback with the Tampa Bay Bucs, allegedly groped in March 2016 filed a lawsuit in federal court, detailing the incident that led the NFL to suspending Winston for the first three games of this season.
According to the lawsuit, Winston and the Uber driver were sitting in the drive-through of a fast food restaurant in the early morning hours of March 13, 2016 when the incident took place.
Winston at first denied the allegation when it came to light, but when the NFL announced the three-week ban he apologized to the driver.
The league also said after the investigation that it found the driver’s account of the incident “consistent and credible.”
The driver contacted Uber the next day to report the incident. Uber conducted its own investigation, which led it to ban Winston from the service for life.
That’s sticking it to him, Uber.
Winston seems to have certainly turned his life around in a positive way with the New Orleans Saints. He is saying and doing all the right things.
Don’t expect Winston to be talking to Moreland any time soon. Not that he ever did!!!!!!!
Moreland actually named Carolina, Jacksonville, and Tennessee as the three teams he has been involved in arbitration with the most.
But he did state, “having arbitrated just about every industrial sector there is, the NFL football players as a whole are about the finest gentlemen you will ever be around. Ninety-eight percent of them are ‘Yes sir, No sir’, they are very religious and their work ethic is unbelievable or they wouldn’t be where they are. They are very respectful. They’re really a pleasure to work with and their lawyers are very, very good in that arena.”
Moreland mentioned a case involving the New Orleans Saints, without saying names.
He told of a player for the Saints (again, no name given) who went from the Saints to the Philadelphia Eagles, where this player was discovered to have a broken leg while with the Saints, and it went undiscovered.
In one case (just saying), the Saints fired team orthopedists Derek Jones and Misty Suri after cornerback Delvin Breaux was discovered to have a broken fibula following the original diagnosis of a bruise.
Breaux, whom the team was reportedly open to trading in the days leading up to this latest development, had surgery and missed more than a month.
“The bad part is that the doctor involved was backed by other doctors from New Orleans,” Moreland said. “The team doctors just missed it.”
Breaux, a New Orleans native, overcame adversity throughout his life. From growing up in the projects, childhood abuse, surviving suicide attempts, and ultimately becoming the first player to ever break his neck in high school and make it to the NFL.
After verbally committing to LSU while playing at McDonough 35 in New Orleans, Breaux’s life changed forever in October 2007 when he made a tackle on kickoff coverage and remained on the field unable to get to his feet.
Breaux went to the hospital where he was told he fractured 3 vertebrae in his neck. “You should be dead.” his doctor told him. Breaux underwent over 10 hours of surgery to repair his neck and just months later was not only walking but winning a state championship in track and field.
Breaux was never medically cleared to play football at LSU, who honored his scholarship. To pursue a potential football career, Breaux left school early and joined the Gridiron Developmental Football League, a semi-pro league, where he starred for the Louisiana Bayou-Vipers before catching the eye of the Arena Football League’s New Orleans Voodoo.
Despite all the safety precautions, football is still a violent game at time.
“The speed of these players is getting so phenomenal,” Moreland said.
Former Kansas City wide receiver Tyreek Hill was timed at 23.24 miles per hour in 2016.
Moreland said injuries are a big part of the game, as well.
“I think there were 170 ACL injuries last year in the league, which is an increase from 2020, which was a short season.”
Moreland said he actually does not do much in the way of on-field discipline.
“I did do one case where a lineman called the back judge an ‘MF’. And that word is a $28,000 word,” he said.
Moreland made sure everyone knew what “MF” meant without saying the word. Always the arbitrator.
Moreland described his job as, “You do the best you can. You try and read people the best you can.”
I know what would be a great read — a book by Sidney Moreland. Because there just isn’t enough time during a Rotary meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.