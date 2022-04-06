National Football League and NFL Players Association Arbitrator Sidney Moreland, who spent some of his childhood in Ferriday, said his job can be thankless.
“If you go into an NFL camp and into the cafeteria and there’s one person sitting by themself, that person is likely an arbitrator,” Moreland told the Ferriday Rotary Club Thursday.
Moreland, who now lives in Baton Rouge, has been an arbitrator of civil and labor disputes for more than 35 years in multiple jurisdictions. He has handled issues in more than 2,500 cases in all economic and industrial sectors. He has had successful mediation in more than 1,000 civil matters.
“Some days are fun, some days are not so fun,” Moreland said. “Some days are more acrimonious than others. I would say having arbitrated just about every industrial sector there is, the NFL football players as a whole are about the finest gentlemen you will ever be around. Ninety-eight percent of them are ‘Yes sir, No sir’, they are very religious and their work ethic is unbelievable or they wouldn’t be where they are. They are very respectful. They’re really a pleasure to work with and their lawyers are very, very good in that arena.
“Probably the most acrimonious arbitrations that I do will probably be the railroad sector,” Moreland added. “These jobs are very hard jobs. They are very dangerous jobs. It takes a special kind of people to be a conductor and engineer because of the long hours and the technical nature of the job. The rules are about 12,000 pages of all the rules that govern the railroad. As an arbitrator, I have to learn all of that. These hearings can get very, very physical sometimes. I have had to separate a lot of people. I’ve been punched a few times. We don’t have U.S Marshals or bailiffs. We’re just out there.”
Moreland said he has great memories of his time in Ferriday.
“I spent my summers as a child in Ferriday,” Moreland said. “My great-grandfather was Mr. A.D. Crothers. He ran the railroad depot in Ferriday in the ‘20s and ‘30s. In those days the railroad was the hub of everything. The people of Ferriday sort of anointed him as mayor in 1940. He tragically died in 1941 of a heart attack at the age of 61.”
Moreland said his great-grandmother, Rill, lived on Virginia Avenue.
“She was the founder of the Ferriday PTA and the Concordia Parish Library,” Moreland said. “My grandfather was Billy Crothers, who became a geologist and went all over the world.”
Billy’s brother, Brenham Crothers, was a senator who served on the Ferriday Town Council.
Moreland said his job is very educational.
“My job gives me a chance to learn a lot about a lot of different things,” Moreland said. “I’ve arbitrated in coal mines in West Virginia, chemical plants, airlines, refineries and railroads. I’ve done border patrol agent cases which are very interesting. You have to be willing to do a lot of homework.”
Among the arbitration rosters and panels, Moreland is part of are: Southwest Airlines, Federal Mediation Conciliation Service Department of Homeland Security, Orion Corporation, Union Pacific, PepsiCo/Frito-Lay Employment.
Moreland was among the first to arbitrate a multi-million dollar federal class action litigation.He has presided over 30 public law boards, arbitrating disputes within the transportation sector (railroad and air travel).
Moreland graduated Summa Cum Laude from Southern Law Center and has both a Bachelor of Science and Business Technology degree from Louisiana Tech.
He has also studied Labor-Management Negotiation at Harvard University and for more than 20 years has been a part of the National Academy of Arbitrators.
Moreland, who has worked as a salary arbitrator for Major League Baseball in the past, has been an arbitrator for the NFL and NFLPA for the last 10 years.
“We have drug cases and failed drug cases,” Moreland said. “In the NFL there are two drug policies. There’s the performance-enhancing drugs, which are basically three categories — steroids or anabolics; masking agent which is something taken to prevent a drug from being detected; and performance enhancer, or what we call on the streets as speed. They increase your physical response time and diminish fatigue. If you test positive for one of these you are going to face disciplinary consequences.”
Moreland said another grievance covers conduct on and off the field, which is also the most popular as far as being followed by the public.
“There are the ones you read about,” Moreland said. “That is typically administered by the commissioner. It’s really the team’s job to administer discipline to players on their roster. But a lot of times they don’t want to do it. If the player does not like what the commissioner or the team hands down, they can file a grievance that goes to the arbitrator. I cannot reveal names because I am prohibited from doing that, but I did have a case where a player groped an Uber driver. We got through the hearing and then he decided he didn’t want to pursue the grievance anymore. I think the evidence kind of got piled up on him. But I really don’t do much in the way of on-field discipline. I did do one case where a lineman called the back judge an ‘MF’. And that word is a $28,000 word.
Another grievance can be made over contract bonuses.
“There’s one uniform contract that every player in the NFL uses,” Moreland said. “Players can get bonuses for scoring so many touchdowns, making it to the playoffs, or reaching so many yards passing or rushers. It’s limitless the riders that are attached to a contract. If the player feels the contract has to been honored they can file a grievance and if they don’t like the outcomes it goes to arbitration.”
There is also the injury grievance, Moreland said.
“Most of the grievances in the NFL are injury grievances, Moreland said. “The NFL player contract is a performance-based contract. They (NFL) can relieve you from the team because of your performance. There is a provision in there that says something like due to the competitive nature of the league and availability of other players at this position who can perform at a higher level, we have the right to terminate this contract. Of course, there are severance provisions.”
Moreland said if a player is cut from a team, but was injured when he was cut from a team and the injury was a result of playing or practicing, then that player receives the rest of their money from the contract. These contracts can range from $700,000 well into the millions.”
Moreland said when the preseason is over, or exhibition games are done, teams have to cut their rosters down to 53 players.
“When players coming to work that following Tuesday, typically they are met in the parking lot and taken to the general manager where they know what is coming,” Moreland said. “The player usually goes down the hallway and calls his agent. Then he goes back in and tells the general manager, ‘You can cut me, but you know I was hurt in the game Sunday.’ Once the injury is asserted there is usually a physical and MRI and it goes to the arbitrator. The injury grievance dispute, the contract is very specific about the injury happening to be contemporaneously timed when the injury was alleged. Players are mandated to report an injury the minute it happens. Typically the first witness at one of these hearings is the trainer. And they may say, ‘Well, he didn’t report his injury.’ And then the player will say, ‘Well. I did report the injury, y’all just didn’t write it down. So we have the credibility disputes we have to resolve.”
Moreland said before a player leaves a team to go to another team, they have to undergo a physical examination and disclose all preexisting injuries.
“The medical records get very intense,” Moreland said. “Surprisingly, there were more injury grievances than discipline grievances last year. For some strange reason at the moment I was doing all the injury grievances. I hope that changes. There’s five other arbitrators, and I don’t think they like to do injury grievances because the evidence is so albuminous.”
Moreland said the most common injuries occur to the ACL, MCL and anterior cruciate ligament.
“The speed of these players is getting so phenomenal,” Moreland said.
Former Kansas City wide receiver Tyreek Hill was timed at 23.24 miles per hour in 2016.
Moreland said injuries are a big part of the game, as well.
“I think there were 170 ACL injuries last year in the league, which is an increase from 2020, which was a short season.”
Moreland said he actually does not do much in the way of on-field discipline.
Moreland mentioned a case involving the New Orleans Saints, without saying names.
In that case, the Saints fired team orthopedists Derek Jones and Misty Suri after cornerback Delvin Breaux was discovered to have a broken fibula following the original diagnosis that it was just a bruise.
Breaux, whom the team was reportedly open to trading in the days leading up to this latest development, had surgery and missed more than a month.
“The bad part is that the doctor involved was backed by other doctors from New Orleans,” Moreland said. “The team doctors just missed it.”
Moreland said the top three NFL teams who come up for some type of arbitration are the Jacksonville Jaguars, Carolina Panthers and Tennessee Titans.
“Some teams are better managed than others,” Moreland said.
Another common injury is the concussion.
“The league has really worked hard the last five years to implement a concussion protocol,” Moreland said. “There is a new helmet called the Vicis Zero2 that is just phenomenal. When this helmet first came out, only five percent of NFL players would wear them. It is mandatory now. The best thing I can tell you talking to NFL players why they didn’t want to wear them at first is that they are very superstitious like baseball players. Their helmet is a very sacred thing to them. The Vicis Zero2 is about $1,200. That doesn’t concern the league much, but it concerns me because you want the kids in high schools to get these helmets. We’re working on a lot of programs right now to make these helmets available to high schools.”
Moreland said in the end you try and use the best judgment possible when dealing with arbitration.
“You do the best you can,” he said. “You try and read people the best you can.”
