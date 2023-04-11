Former North Natchez and Natchez High standout Toya Wilson wrote an essay for her 12-year-old daughter, Alexis Morris, years ago for a Black History program for her church in Beaumont, Texas.
“They were supposed to write about someone who was a great influence,” Wilson said. “I wrote Alexis’ speech myself on herself.”
Wilson knew back then that her daughter was going to be doing great things down the road.
That road has been filled with many bumps and highlights, with the latest highlight being winning a national championship, and now preparing for the WNBA after being selected as the No. 22 player in the WNBA Draft Monday night, going to the Connecticut Sun.
“I knew back then she was going to be a professional ballplayer,” Wilson said. “I knew she was going to be at the top of her class.”
Wilson and Raymond Morris, who played at South Natchez before both ended up at Natchez High the first year both schools combined before moving to Beaumont, Texas following their marriage. The two have since divorced.
Wilson said her phone began blowing up shortly after LSU won the national championship on April 2 and has not stopped.
“I finally got my two nieces to start handling everything,” Wilson said. “That removed a lot of stress. One niece is super savvy when it comes to sports and makes good decisions. The other niece is an excellent PR person.”
Alexis Morris was actually offered a scholarship to Baylor before she started playing high school ball at Legacy Christian High School in Beaumont.
Morris attended Kim Mulkey’s basketball camps at Baylor beginning in the seventh grade.
She eventually joined Baylor in 2017. But Wilson was not real keen on her daughter going to Baylor.
“I loved the coaches at UCLA,” Wilson said. “That’s where I wanted her to go.
But Alexis chose Baylor, only to be dismissed ahead of the 2018-19 season for what the school described back then as an unspecified violation of team rules, which meant the she had to watch from afar as Mulkey earned her third national title with Baylor.
“A lot of people thought Alexis was kicked out of Baylor,” Wilson said. “She was just dismissed from the team. She was like a red-shirt. She could not travel with the team. I knew she was going to be all right. God don’t make no mistakes.”
Alexis landed in some hot water around Christmas time for a team violation.
“She told me, ‘Mom, Kim will never take me back now.’ I went to Baylor and picked her up.”
Mulkey has talked quite a bit about her relationship with Alexis, and how difficult it was to dismiss her.
Morris transferred to Rutgers in 2019-20, and then to Texas A&M in 2020-21.
Morris reached out to Mulkey when she became the head coach at LSU in 2021.
“She basically said, ‘coach, I need you in my life,” Mulkey was quoted as saying. “I’m coming back to play for you.’ You’re thinking, ‘this is a kid who owned her mistake.’ This is a kid who never blamed a coach. How many of those articles do you write? Everybody likes to go, ‘oh, the coach is a bad person. Oh, the coach did this.’ Alexis would never let them write that story.”
Wilson said fully supported her daughter through the entire process.
“I told her she wasn’t ready mentally for all that happened,” Wilson said. “God guided her through some stuff.”
The stress of getting to LSU was tough on Wilson, who suffered a mild heart attack.
“I struggled watching my girl suffer and there was nothing I could do for her,” Wilson said. ”I was in a very bad place. There are a lot of coaches that don’t care about the player, they just want to know what they can do for their team. It was tough when one told Alexis she would never be anything.”
Wilson said what a lot of people didn’t know, and Mulkey nor Morris would not talk about, was that A&M would not release her until after the third game of LSU’s 2021-22 season.
She saw her first action against Florida Gulf Coast, scoring 12 points. Wilson nor Raymond Morris had made a game at LSU, but when they were told by Alexis that she had been released, they both made their way to Baton Rouge.
“There was a dead ball 10 seconds into the game,” Wilson said. “Coach Mulkey walked past Alexis and tapped her on the shoulder to go in. The entire bench stood up and cheered. She went in for Jailin Cherry, who looked at her and gave her a big high five.”
None of Alexis’ success has been a surprise to her parents.
“When Alexis was three years old she was watching whole basketball games,” Wilson said. “At five years old, she would get up early and go outside, banging the ball against the garage. The neighbors would say. ‘Alexis is awake.’ In third grade she was playing point guard on her fourth- and-fifth grade team. She started on a boys team the next year. She was dribbling the ball through her legs. And she had absolutely no fear. I told Raymond, ‘We may have something here.’”
When Alexis was in the fourth grade, Toya remembers a special night they had together.
“I told her, ’See those stars up there? Pick one and you can have it. You can have anything you want.’”
A national championship could have been one of those wishes.
Morris was one of the top contributors all season, and in the title game against Iowa was no different as she picked up 21 points, nine assists and two rebounds.
And now she is preparing for the WNBA.
The WNBA doesn’t care how many schools you have been to,” Wilson said. “There was no need for her to talk to me about deciding to go into the draft. I’m always happy to see my child happy. It’s been quite a journey.”
