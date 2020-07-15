First-year Franklin Parish head football coach Sonny Nason continues preparing for the upcoming season while wondering what that will look like with the state still in phase 2 of the coronavirus.
Franklin Parish had an assistant coach test positive around July 4, but the coach was not around any coaches or players and was cleared to return.
“We’ve been fortunate because we still haven’t turned anybody away,” Nason said. “We’re taking their temperature every practice and monitoring them. They show up in facemasks as the governor mandated over the weekend. When we go outside they are 15 feet apart so they can pull them down. But when we huddle back in they put them back on.”
Franklin Parish is scheduled to scrimmage Tigoa and play Ouachita Christian in the Bayou Jamboree at Louisiana-Monroe next month.
Franklin Parish competed in its first Bayou Jamboree last year, falling to Ouachita Christian 27-0.
“We’re just waiting to see what happens,” Nason said. “I will be surprised if the Bayou Jamboree is played because of the setting and number of teams. I have been talking to Coach (Steven) Fitzhugh at Ouachita Christian about possible alternative plans.”
Nason said he is continuing along the same guidelines while trying to put in more of his offense and defense.
“Ninety percent of teams are just playing it by ear,” he said. “It seems like every day there is something new. We’re going to continue to stress safety with our kids. The toughest part is not being able to monitor them when they are away from here.”
