The Franklin Parish Patriots will be looking to improve off a two-win season with a new head coach in Sonny Nason.
Richwood High School cancelled its game with Franklin Parish in Monroe after a Franklin Parish player tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday.
Franklin Parish Athletic Director Barry Sebren said the game will not be made up.
Franklin Parish scrimmaged Ouachita in Monroe last Thursday.
Franklin Parish head football coach Sonny Nason said one of his players went to the doctor Friday after feeling bad.
"He had been feeling great all week and we have been taking temperatures and following all guidelines," Nason said. "He went to the doctor Friday and had a quick test."
After the coaches were told of the test results, Nason contacted the state Department of Health. He was told to go back and review the film to see who the player had contact with during the scrimmage.
After watching the film clip by clip, the offensive lineman had contact with two other offensive lineman and a wide receiver he helped up.
Franklin Parish did not huddle during the scrimmage.
"We determined those four would be quarantined," Nason said.
Meanwhile, because Ouachita Parish's defense went into a huddle after each play, they had more players needing to be quarantined which led to the cancellation of the Ouachita-Neville football game this Friday.
"They say they have 13 players that had to be quarantined even though we saw nine instances where our player made contact with their players," Nason said.
Nason said the coaches can do so much on the school budget and number of coaches.
"We have been doing everything diligently, but you can't control when they leave here," Nason said.
Franklin Parish's first game now will be October 9 against LaSalle. That game will be Franklin Parish's Homecoming game.
Nason brought in offensive coordinator Adrian Burnette to help boost the offense. Burnette has been involved with several successful programs in the state.
"I'm one of those who likes to build a house, not buy one," Burnette said,
As if Nason did not have enough time to implement his game plan, the Covid-19 virus disrupted putting his philosophies in place. But Nason hit the ground running when teams were allowed to go full pads. The emphasis on conditioning has also helped the Patriots prepare for the season.
Nason will be counting on four running backs sharing time in the backfield, which should help keep the running game fresh and healthy. Nason said he has also benefitted from Monday being a day off at the school, which he has used to put more emphasis on special teams.
Don't look for a 1,000-yard rush at Franklin Parish this season. "I call it my three headed monster plus one," said Patriot head coach Sonny Nason. Sharing carries in the backfield will be senior Allen Woods, junior Tyrell Richardson, sophomore Trey Woods and senior Deon Washington. Sophomore Bryce Carter is at quarterback. The offensive line will consist of sophomore Eli Foster at left tackle, junior E.J. Whitley at center, Ladarrius Williams at right guard and three others vying for right tackle.
Nason plans on being very aggressive on defense, using a 3-3 sack formation. Manning the front line will be junior Ta'Mairon Young, junior Jacob Caldwell, junior Ladarrius Shaw, junior Rishard Boley and returning leading tackler sophomore Mario Whitley.
Linebackers are senior Terrance Richardson and Tez Ceasor and junior Josh Kemp. The defensive secondary lacks experience, but Nason expects that group to come around early.
Franklin Parish will find out real quick its standings in District 1-4A as the Patriots host Neville on October 16. Throw in the likes of Sterlington, Bastrop and Minden and its easy to see how difficult a task of finishing above .500 is for the Patriots. Franklin Parish was outscored 181-34 in district games last year, going 0-4.
Welcome to District 1-4A Sonny Nason.
