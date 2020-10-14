It was a long time coming, but Franklin Parish first-year head football coach Sonny Nason finally got his first win as a Patriot coach as Franklin Parish defeated LaSalle 32-6 Friday in Winnsboro.
Franklin Parish's season-opener against Richwood on October 2 was cancelled by Covid-19.
"It finally felt good to get out on the field," Nason said. "Although it seemed like a continuation from 2019 with all the rain. It feels good to get that first win here. I’m really happy for the kids. It took a lot of patience on their part. It seems like every time the kids got amped up to play, something pushed it back. They were mighty excited to get on the field and play."
After having its first drive end with an interception in the end zone, Franklin Parish came right back as sophomore quarterback Bryce Curtis completed a 13-yard pass to Demetric Whitlock for 6-0 lead.
Curtis finished 7-of-16 for 154 yards and four touchdowns with an interception. Whitlock caught four passes for 77 yards with two TDs.
The pair connected with a 29-yard scoring play and Curtis passed to Kevin Johnson to put the Patriots up 14-0.
Freshman Jovar Dykes scooped up the ensuing kickoff and ran 31 yards to put the Patriots up 20-0.
Curtis passed 35 yards to Keon Washington and one yard to Dylan Hackney to close out the Patriot scoring.
LaSalle avoided the shutout late in the game.
Tyrell Richardson led the Patriots with 50 yards on 11 carries.
Franklin Parish finished with 154 passing yards and 118 on the ground.
Damarion Carter had three punts returns for 89 yards.
"We were very balanced," Nason said. "And Damarion did a great job fielding the football on a wet night."
Franklin Parish visits Union Friday.
"Some things never change and Union football is one of them," Nason said. "Their running back (Trey Holley) is quite a player as a sophomore. We have to play solid football this week."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.