The first Natchez Open is set for November 6-8 at Natchez Golf Club at Duncan Park in Natchez.
The 54-hole stroke-play tournament begins at 7:30 a.m. on November 6.
Amateur divisions will be flighted after the second round.
There are three divisions -- Men's Amateur, Men's Super Senior Amateur (60 and over) and Men's Professional. The men's amateur and men's professional division will play at 6,500 yards, while the men's super senior division will play from 6,200 yards.
Entry fee for amateurs and Gulf States PGA Professionals is $175, which includes green fees, cart fees, range balls and tee favors. Out of area golf professionals entry fee is $200 and non-section professionals entry fee is $300.
Deadline to enter is Thursday, October 22.
Registration online at www.missgolf.org.
For more information, call the Mississippi Golf Association at 601-939-1131 or the Natchez Golf Cub at Duncan Park at 601-442-5955.
For professionals, the minimum first-place prize is $3,500 and at least 12 places will be paid.
The amateur division will have the maximum prizes allowed by the USGA.
