It’s going to be different in 2023 for Delta Charter assistant coach Milah McGraw nothing her best friend Jeannie Crnkovic as the Lady Storm head softball coach.
Crnkovic resigned as softball coach late last year to spend more time with family, especially her mother and father who have dealt with health issues.
McGraw has been Crnkovic’s assistant coach since she started the softball program at Delta Charter in 2013-14.
“I definitely understand,” McGraw said. “But I wasn’t able to leave Maddi White and Sydney Burns, who are seniors.” It’s going to be different.”
Kate Neal is the new Lady Storm head softball coach.
Neal, who played softball and basketball at Huntington, has taught at Delta Charter since 2016.
“I’m excited,” Neal said of her first high school coaching experience. “I have certainly missed softball. We want to teach these girls and have fun. And it’s not much fun if you don’t win. I’ve taught most of these kids, so I’m familiar with them.”
Neal said it a big deal having McGraw on the field with her.
“We’re going to keep things pretty much the same,” she said. “Jeannie did such a great job. We just hope to keep improving throughout the year.”
The big void this year will be the graduation of Jaden Boydstun, who is currently at South Arkansas.
Bodystun batted .500 last year with 16 home runs.
As a junior, Boydstun hit a school record-setting .548 with four home runs.
“We’re going to miss that consistency,” McGraw said.
The Lady Storm finished last year at 7-16, drawing a No. 10 seed.
The Lady Storm blanked Sicily Island 16-0 in a first-round playoff game before losing to No. 7 Oberlin 7-3 in the second round.
Boydstun and junior Rami Burks shared the mound last year.
Burks, a junior, will get the majority of mound work. She batted .397 last year.
Maddi White batted .347 with 10 doubles.
Burns batted lead-off last year.
Allison Atwood, a sophomore, led Delta Charter with a .516 batting average.
Rachel Brown and Kaven Atwood also return as starters.
“Softball has always been my heart,” Neal said. I hope I can instill the same love for the game in the girls.”
