The National Football Foundation and Hall of Fame Miss-Lou Chapter will once again be handing out awards to the schools.
“It’s extremely difficult to get a speaker, and we are just so unsure about how things will be at that time,” said NFHFF Miss-Lou Chapter board member Freddie Sandel. “We are asking schools if we can attend their athletic banquets to hand out the certificates and awards, but if not we will have the coaches present them to the students.”
The nominees for this year are Payten Roberts of Delta Charter, Kendrell Taylor of Ferriday and Nathan Tatum of Vidalia.
Other nominees are Paxton Junkin of Cathedral, Colin Cauthen of ACCS and Kyreek Murray of Natchez High.
Junior high scholar-athletes being recognized and receiving certificates are Cory Reid of Vidalia Junior High, Greg Hood of Delta Charter, Dorian Taylor of Ferriday Junior High, Walker Probst of Cathedral Middle School and Caleb Daughtery of ACCS.
The banquet had always been held the third Thursday in February.
Last year’s banquet was cancelled because of COVID.
“Once we get all the information, we will take it to Copiah-Lincoln (Natchez), and they will select the top four,” Sandel said. “They do not have the names on the entries.”
Last year, Aiden Whitaker Jr., of Cathedral won the top National Football Foundation and Hall of Fame Miss-Lou Chapter top scholarship award of $3,000 in February.
The NFFFHF banquet, which is normally held in late February, was canceled because of COVID-19.
The scholarships were delivered to local schools.
The top fund-raiser for the scholarships is an annual golf tournament named in honor of Joe Fortunato and Allen Brown.
The golf tournament will be held May 7 at Beau Pre Country Club.
The ssecond place recepient receives a $2,250 scholarship.
Third place receives a $1,750 scholarship.
The next four receive scholarships of $1,000.
Past speakers have included Ed Orgeron, David Cutcliffe, Archie Manning, Deuce McCallisterm Hugh Freeze, Houston Nutt and Dan Mullen.
