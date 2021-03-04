Cathedral High senior Aiden Whitaker Jr., won the top National Football Foundation and Hall of Fame Miss-Lou Chapter top scholarship award of $3,000, Freddie Sandel announced Thursday.
The NFFFHF banquet, which is normally held in late February, was canceled because of COVID-19.
The scholarships were delivered to local schools.
Gary Lane Rehms Jr., of Adams Christian was awarded the $2,250 scholarship.
Joshua Trask Jr., of Natchez High won the $1,750 scholarship.
Daniel Hartwell of Vidalia, Tre Griffin of Delta Charter and Vincent Hollins Jr., of Ferriday High were awarded $1,000 scholarships.
The National Football Foundation Miss-Lou Foundation will not hold a banquet this year because of COVID-19.
Junior high student-athletes recognized are Briarsen McCraney of Vidalia Junior High, Landry Freeman of Delta Charter, Desmen Jefferson of Ferriday Junior High who attended Concordia Parish Academy, Jarrod Gregg of Cathedral Middle School, Jayden Hutchins of Natchez Middle and Jack Peterman of ACCS.
Last year, Mississippi State Athletic Director John Cohen was the guest speaker for the 39th event.
The annual Contributions to Amateur Football Award and Distinguished American Award were not selected this year because of the lack of members being able to attend meetings due to COVID-19.
Past speakers included Jerry Stovall, Bill Arnsparger, Billy Brewer, Rocky Felker, Archie Manning, Jackie Sherrill, David Cutcliffe, Daryl Daye, Ed Orgeron when he was with Ole Miss, Houston Nutt, Dan Mullen, Hugh Freeze, Jay Hopson and Deuce MCallister.
The local NFHFF was unable to hold its annual Joe Fortunato-Allen Brown Celebrity Golf Classic last year at Duncan Park, it's only fund-raiser.
A ball drop was held last year and Brown said the club cleared about $5,000.
This year the NFFHF golf tournament is scheduled for
