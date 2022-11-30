The National Football Foundation and Hall of Fame Miss-Lou Chapter is returning with its annual banquet after missing the past two years because of COVID.
The banquet will be held Tuesday, February 21 at the Father David O’Connor Family Life Center across from St. Mary’s Basilica.
“The Miss Lou Chapter of the NFF is delighted to continue with our banquets for the area school’s outstanding scholar athletes and their coaches,” said Miss-Lou NFFHF board member Freddie Sandel. “We are looking forward to meeting these young men along with their coaches.”
Longtime Jackson, Ms., sports editor Rick Cleveland will be the guest speaker.
“It’s extremely difficult to get a speaker, and we are just so unsure about how things will be at that time,” said NFHFF Miss-Lou Chapter board member Freddie Sandel. “We are asking schools if we can attend their athletic banquets to hand out the certificates and awards, but if not we will have the coaches present them to the students.”
The nominees for this year are Clay Roberson of Delta Charter, Chavo Thomas Jr., of Ferriday and Courtlyn Brooks of Vidalia.
Other nominees are Jack Lewis of Cathedral, Colin Cauthen of ACCS and Landen Sewell of Natchez High.
Junior high scholar-athletes will also be recognized.
The banquet had always been held the third Thursday in February.
Last year’s banquet was cancelled because of COVID.
“Once we get all the information, we will take it to Copiah-Lincoln (Natchez), and they will select the top four,” Sandel said. “They do not have the names on the entries.”
Last year, Paxton Junkin of Cathedral won the top award.
Nathaniel Tatum of Vidalia and Payten Roberts of Delta Charter tied for second place, both earning $2,000 scholarships.
Earning $1,000 scholarships were Kendrell Taylor of Ferriday, Kyron Murray of Natchez High and Colin Cauthen of ACCS.
Pats speakers include John Cohen, Deuece McAllister, Hugh Freeze, Dan Mullen, Houston Nutt, David Cutcliffe, Daryl Daye, Jackie Sherrill, Archie Manning, and Bill Arnsparger.r
A Contribution to Amateur Football Awad and Distinguished American Award will also be presented.
