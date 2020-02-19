Roderick Ransom of Vidalia, Nykell Brooks of Delta Charter and Kobe Dillon of Ferriday are the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame Miss-Lou Chapter nominees for 2019.
The NFFHF banquet will be held Thursday, February 27 at the Vue Hotel in Natchez.
Mississippi State athletics director John Cohen will be the guest speaker.
Other representatives are Chris Johnson of Cathedral, Desnick Cortez Bolton of Natchez High and Cooper Williams of Adams County Christian School.
Junior high representatives are Ashton Cupstid of Vidalia, Aiden Turner of Ferriday Junior High and Ethan Keith of Delta Charter.
Also, Noah Russ of Cathedral and Samuel Merritt of ACCS and Justin Jakel Dunbar of Robert Lewis.
Clarence Bowlin will receive the Distinguished American Award, while Catherine Fortunato and Nancy Kuenhle will be presented the Contributions to Amateur Football Award.
Cohen was named Mississippi State University's 17th director of athletics on November 4, 2016. Since that time, the former MSU head baseball coach and two-time Southeastern Conference Coach of the Year has overseen arguably the greatest era in Bulldog athletic history.
Since the spring of 2018, State has claimed five SEC team championships, representing the most in a two-year span in school history. Under Cohen’s watch, 34 teams have advanced to postseason play, including a school-record 13 during the 2018-19 athletic year. That occurred just a year after the Bulldogs produced a then-school-record 12 postseason squads during the 2017-18 athletic campaign.
Cohen’s third athletic year in charge was a historic one. MSU captured three SEC team championships during 2018-19 as women’s basketball and men’s tennis defended their respective crowns. Vic Schaefer’s program also secured its first-ever SEC Tournament championship before going onto an Elite Eight appearance and finishing as high as No. 4 in the national polls.
The six high school seniors representing local area high schools will receive a total of $10,000 in scholarship awards for their accomplishments on the playing field, and in their community, school and church.
The Miss Lou Chapter of the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame was established in 1981 by several of the local football greats from our area and several of our local businessmen. In the early years, the local Miss Lou Chapter only recognized each scholar athlete at the banquet and awarded each with a certificate of accomplishment. But through the hard work and dedication of the founders of the local chapter, and the support of the community, the annual Joe Fortunato Celebrity Golf Classic was established and the proceeds from the tournament enabled the group to award $10,000 in scholarships.
All the proceeds from the golf tournament and donations from the community, less expenses, are used to fund the scholarship awards. The tournament recently has evolved to the Joe Fortunato – Allen Brown Memorial Golf Classic.
