The National Football Foundation Miss-Lou Foundation will not hold a banquet this year because of COVID-19.
"We are still going to give the money away," said NFFHF board member Walt Brown. "We're going to try and give the scholarships away at school banquets, or will make other arrangements if needed."
This year's nominees are Daniel Hartwell of Vidalia, Tre Griffin of Delta Charter, Lane Rhemes of Adams County Christian School and Hayden Whitaker of Cathedral.
Ferriday will announce its nominee later this week.
Last year, Mississippi State Athletic Director John Cohen was the guest speaker for the 39th event.
The banquet has been held the fourth Thursday of February.
Last year, Cooper Williams of ACCS won the top prize of $3,000. Christian Johnson of Cathedral won the $2,250 scholarship. There was a tie for third place, as Roderick "Rayjay" Ransom of Vidalia, Kobe Dillon and Desnick Bolden of Natchez High both received scholarships of $1,750.
The Contributions to Amateur Football Award went to Catherine Fortunato and Nancy Kuehnle, while Clarence Bowlin received the Distinguished American Award.
Past speakers include Jerry Stovall, Bill Arnsparger, Billy Brewer, Rocky Felker, Archie Manning, Jackie Sherrill, David Cutcliffe, Daryl Daye, Ed Orgeron when he was with Ole Miss, Houston Nutt, Dan Mullen, Hugh Freeze, Jay Hopson and Deuce MCallister.
The local NFHFF was unable to hold its annual Joe Fortunato-Allen Brown Celebrity Golf Classic in May 2 Duncan Park, it's only fund-raiser.
A ball drop was held last year and Brown said the club cleared about $5,000.
