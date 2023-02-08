The National Football Foundation and Hall of Fame Miss-Lou Chapter is returning with its annual banquet after missing the past two years because of COVID.
The banquet will be held Tuesday, February 21 at the Rev. David O’Connor Life Center across from St. Mary’s Basilica.
“The Miss Lou Chapter of the NFF is delighted to continue with our banquets for the area school’s outstanding scholar athletes and their coaches,” said Miss-Lou NFFHF board member Freddie Sandel. “We are looking forward to meeting these young men along with their coaches.”
Longtime Jackson, Ms., sports editor Rick Cleveland will be the guest speaker.
The nominees for this year are Clay Roberson of Delta Charter, Chavo Thomas Jr., of Ferriday and Courtlyn Brooks of Vidalia.
Other nominees are Jack Lewis of Cathedral, Samuel Merriett of ACCS and Landen Sewell of Natchez High.
Junior high scholar-athletes will also be recognized.
Junior high scholar-athletes being recognized are Caden Tate Kossum of Vidalia Junior High, Robert Taylor of Ferriday Junior High and Jaxon Myers of Delta Charter.
Others are Walker Probst of Cathedral Middle School, Brady Sullivan of ACCS and Kameron Morgan of Natchez Middle School.
Last year’s banquet was cancelled because of COVID.
Last year, Paxton Junkin of Cathedral won the top award.
Nathaniel Tatum of Vidalia and Payten Roberts of Delta Charter tied for second place, both earning $2,000 scholarships.
Earning $1,000 scholarships were Kendrell Taylor of Ferriday, Kyron Murray of Natchez High and Colin Cauthen of ACCS.
A total of $10,000 in scholastic awards will be gifted to the senior scholar athletes. Usually, the top scholar athlete is awarded $3,000, second place is awarded $2,250, third place $1,750, and 4th through 6th receive $1,000 each.
The money will be sent to the college of choice to the Financial Aid Department to be spent on tuition, books, fees, dormitory room, or meal tickets. Junior high / middle school scholar athletes will be recognized along with their coaches and will receive a plaque from the National Football Foundation.
Two prestigious National Football Foundation awards will be presented to local, well deserving people: “The Contributions to Amateur Football Award” will be awarded to Ray Simpson and “The Distinguished American Award” to Ken and Sue Beesley.
Cleveland has been Mississippi Today’s sports columnist since 2016.
He spent nearly 33 years at the Jackson Daily News and Clarion Ledger and was also the Executive Director of Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame.
Cleveland was inducted into the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame in 2018.
Tickets to the banquet can be purchased from any local member of the Miss Lou Chapter of the National Football Foundation, from Denny Singleterry’s – State Farm Insurance Office on Seargent Prentiss Drive in Natchez, or by calling Freddie Sandel at (601) 442-9246.
