Can we please stop worrying about which teams other people cheer for?
Never thought that would be a hot topic, yet here we are… It feels like every time I pull up social media, I see one or two people complaining about other fans cheering for other teams and using the term “bandwagon.” Honestly, who cares? If it was kids teasing, I’d get it, but I’ve seen some adults legitimately complaining about this. I honestly just shake my head, as I try to keep scrolling without passing judgment.
It did have me thinking, though. Have I ever felt this way? And the truth is I have. The only time I’ve ever given someone grief about being a fan of any certain team is when they claimed to be a hardcore fan and scheduled a wedding on game day. Nah brother, you might say you love this like I do, but that action right there proves otherwise. That’s literally it.
But currently, it seems some New Orleans Saints fans are targeting other Saints fans that might be pulling for Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals because, well, they’re just having too much fun rooting on Louisiana guys.
And before anyone points out the Los Angeles Rams, and the Kansas City Chiefs, also have Louisiana guys, you know why Tiger fans are so infatuated with the Bengals. And in case you don’t, I’ll spell it out for you.
Here are the three reasons people in Louisiana have enjoyed rooting for the Bengals this year:
— (1) Joe Burrow achieved the highest of heights a player could ever achieve in an LSU uniform. Like it or not, the state is flooded with LSU fans from Shreveport all the way to Thibodaux. Tiger fans like tough quarterbacks with a lot of moxie. The fact that guy embodied those traits and went 15-0 while breaking records along the way, yeah, he’s a fan favorite for life.
— (2) The Bengals bet on Ja’Marr Chase. Heading into the draft, there were heavy debates about Chase or offensive lineman Penei Sewell. The Bengals were desperate for offensive linemen after Burrow was beat like a punching bag his rookie season. But Burrow made the case for Chase, and the Bengals ultimately went with the rookie LSU wide receiver. Chase went on to record 1,455 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns as a rookie.
— (3) The Bengals aren’t the Rams or the Chiefs. Both Los Angeles and Kansas City were figured to be Super Bowl favorites heading into this season. The Bengals were picked to finish last in their own division before the season even started. These “Louisiana guys” have led this team to the Super Bowl heights just two years after Cincinnati was given the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, and that’s an underdog story that pulls you in regardless of who you favor.
Through the years, I always had my No. 1 team in different sports, and for some of those sports my team simply wasn’t good enough to make the postseason. When they failed to do so, because I’m a fan and will consume the playoffs whether my team is in it or not, I picked a team to root for on that particular postseason.
And again, I know I’m not alone in this because I’ve seen many of you root on the Bengals while others chastise you for doing so.
And that will likely continue for many of those fans. They’ll root on the Bengals unless Cincinnati plays the New Orleans Saints, and you know what? That’s OK.
You don’t have to like ‘em, and nobody expects you to. But just do us a favor please and try not to ruin the fun for everyone else.
