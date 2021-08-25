Officially, Mike Norris is beginning his second year as Vidalia High head football coach.
But after cancelled games because of COVID-19, hiring his offensive coordinator Josh Loy last August and so much uncertainty, Norris looks at it differently.
“I look at it more as a dress rehearsal,” Norris said. “Every week there was something new. This year feels more like my first year. At least now when Josh calls something, they know what it is.”
Vidalia High posted one win in Michael Norris’ first year as Viking head football coach.
But it is one loss that Norris wants to build on for his second season.
Vidalia earned a No. 29 seed and traveled to No. 4 St. Helena in the first round, where they battled the Hawks before falling 28-16 in Galesburg.
“We were in that game the whole way,” Norris said. “There were a couple of games last year we were not in, but we were competitive otherwise. “We were leading Mangham at one time. Our defense played really well against them. But the St. Helena game was a great learning experience. Our guys learned how to compete.”
The Vikings finished 1-5, having to cancel its first two games against Sicily Island and Block when the season was pushed back, and then having to cancel its first two games against West Ouachita and Caldwell because of a positive COVID-19 test.
The Vikings’ final game against Bossier was also canceled. That game was scheduled late after Delhi Charter canceled.
Norris held spring training in May.
“That helped us a lot because we have a lot of new guys,” Norris said. “We’ve been able to do more, and the kids are showing up for workouts.”
Vidalia had to cancel its first two games against Sicily Island and Block because of COVID-19. The Vikings’ win came against Madison.
St. Helena advanced all the way to the quarterfinals before losing to Vidalia’s district foe and surprise team in 2A, General Trass 42-18.
Norris said the Vikings will use a single back offense, with junior Sema’j Hayes returning at quarterback.
Hayes passed for 800 yards and rushed for 150 with eight touchdowns.
Senior Nate Tatum will serve as back-up quarterback and also play wide receiver.
“We’ve got different packages where we’ll have Nate at quarterback and Sema’j at wide receiver,” Norris said.
Senior Nickaloes Banks returns at running back after rushing for 525 yards and adding 200 yards receiving in six games.
“Nick is our warrior,” Norris said. “If we would have had a powerlifting team, he could have finished second in the state. He makes the first guy miss and the second guy pay for it.”
Others seeing time carrying the football are sophomore Kabari Davis and junior Brenden McMillan.
“B-Mac (McMillan will be playing all over the field,” Norris said.
Wide receivers are led by junior Chris Brooks, who totaled 400 receiving yards and had 200 yards returning kicks last year.
“Chris is a two-year starter who is our speed guy,” Norris said.
Others seeing time at receiver are senior Travel Hill, sophomore Louis Jordan and junior Courtlyn Brooks
Senior Gabe Bourke at left tackle anchors the offensive line. Junior James Brixey and senior Braden Goldman return on the line.
Sophomore Tristan Briggs, who started as a freshman, returns, as well.
Bourke, Goldman and Briggs will be on the defensive front, as well.
“We’re going to be playing a lot of different fronts,” Norris said.
Banks returns at linebacker where he was all-district last year. Brixey Kabari Davis and Tatum will also be at linebacker.
Hayes. Brooks, Jordan and McMillan are the last line of defense.
Norris said he is still undecided on the kicking game, although Sema’j Hayes will likely handle some of the kicking duties.
Norris said he is excited to have a normal year ahead, although he can be excused for being just a bit hesitant.
“We were snakebit last year, and just kept waiting for something to happen,” he said.
Norris said he is very appreciative of the support from the community, and was happy with the Concordia Parish School Board’s policy stating all athletes must attend school, and not be virtual.
“It’s so much better when we have everybody here,” he said.
Norris said when he reaches out to the community he always receives some type of support.
“Almost everybody is all about making this a top-notch program,” he said. “Our kids are excited about this year, and can’t wait to see our stadium full again.”
