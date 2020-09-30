First-year Vidalia High head football coach Michael Norris has become adept at adapting.
Norris served as head baseball coach at Vidalia last spring when the baseball season was cut short.
And now in his first year as a head football coach, Norris has had to adapt to starting late and following Covid-19 guidelines.
Not to mention inheriting a very young team.
“I’m kind of like our kids right now, it seems surreal that we are finally playing,” Norris said. “Every day it was something new. And there are so many guidelines you have to follow while still trying to coach a game. But our guys have worked hard through this entire deal. They showed up for nine weeks without any idea if they would have a season, but they still gave a great effort each day.”
Norris lost almost his entire backfield, including top backs Devin Green and Cam’Ron Randall.
Green led the Vikings with 1,211 rushing yards with 10 touchdowns last season.
“They carried the ball 90 percent of the time last year,” Norris said.
Sophomore Sema’j Hayes moves from wide receiver to quarterback.
“Sema’j is an outstanding athlete,” Norris said. “He’s probably one of our better runners. This will be new to him, but once he gets out there and competes he will be fine.”
Junior Nathan Tatum will back up Hayes.
Joining Hayes in the backfield are senior Christian Davis, sophomore Devin Jackson and junior Nickaloes Banks.
The wide receivers are sophomore Courtlyn Brooks, sophomore Jalin Moody, junior Traveon Hill, sophomore Zion Buck and sophomore Chris Brooks.
That trio will also be on the other side of the ball as defensive backs.
The Viking strength is its offensive line, led by senior Daniel Hartwell, junior Gabe Bourke, sophomore James Brixey. freshman Tristan Briggs, junior Braden Goldman and senior R’kyrin McMillan.
Defensively, Norris has to fill a huge hole left by CJ Chatman.
Hartwell, Bourke, Briggs, Goldman and R’Kyrin McMillan will be up front in the 4-2-5 defense.
Linebackers are Banks, Brixey and Jackson.
The defensive backfield will also be thin after losing Curtis Washington to graduation and Christian Wright, who transferred to Cathedral.
Washington totaled 45 tackles, while Wright led the Vikings with seven interceptions.
Sophomore Brenden McMilian, Buck, junior Nathaniel Tatum, junior Traveon Hill, and Brooks will see time in the defensive seconday.
Vidalia visits Class 5A West Ouachita Friday before visiting Caldwell on October 9.
“We want to go in and compete in those first two games and get some experience,” Noris said. “Our district is certainly not a cupcake, but we feel we can be competitive.”
