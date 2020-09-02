Vidalia High head football coach Mike Norris has no problem describing 2020.
“It’s the year of adversity,” Norris said. “I cut the grass and I handle practice — those are the only things I have control over right now.”
Norris, in his first year as a head football coach, continues to send his players through the same type of drills for the past several weeks.
Louisiana has to be in Phase 3 to have contact, and then Phase 4 to play football.
The target date to open the season was October 8 before Phase 2 was extended two more weeks last week by Governor John Bel Edwards.
“I watched 12 hours of high school football Saturday on ESPN,” Norris said.”I talked to some buddies in Utah and they have had no problems. Anyone who does have a problem it has nothing to do with athletics. So, yes, it is frustrating.”
Norris said the unfortunate part is that seniors are not getting looked at by small and large colleges.
“And if we don’t get to play until late October or November, a lot of schools are not going to have a scholarship available,” he said. “I just keep telling our kids, you are learning to deal with adversity. We are working hard on the football field. That’s the only thing we can control right now.”
