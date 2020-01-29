For the third time in seven years, Vidalia High will have a new head football coach.
Pardon the out of season pun, but Vidalia High hit a home run in naming Mike Norris as its eighth head football coach. Then again, Norris is currently the Vidalia head baseball coach.
Vidalia principal Bernie Cooley did a great job in leading committees to picking Dee Faircloth to return as head coach in 2017 and Rob Faircloth as interim last year.
Before 2014, Vidalia’s program had hit rock bottom and Jeff Hancock did a good job of getting interest and respect back to the program before leaving three years later.
Hancock’s Vidalia teams went 5-25, winning three games last year, and being competitive in most. A coaching job offer from a close friend at McMurray University in Abilene swayed Hancock away from Vidalia.
Cooley then led a committee that talked legendary Vidalia coach Dee Faircloth into taking the job as Faircloth resigned following the 2009 season because of prostate cancer, which is now in remission.
Faircloth was head coach at Vidalia from 1969-2009.
Faircloth, who was assisting Hancock, returned as head coach, leading Vidalia to a 3-7 record in 2016, 9-2 in 2017 and 9-4 last year as the Vikings reached the quarterfinals for the first time since 2003.
Faircloth resigned last year following an Louisiana High School Athletic Association by-law that prevents coaches who have retired from being a head coach in football and basketball.
Dee’s nephew, Rob Faircloth, took over in a tough situation, giving up his defensive coordinator job to jump into the fire as head coach.
Vidalia went 3-8, falling to Many in the first round of the playoffs.
Rob had to deal with so much drama, injuries and setbacks, but still had Vidalia competitive.
Rob chose not to seek the head coaching job officially, but certainly will be available as an assistant.
I know coaches who would have quit halfway through the season if they had to go through what Rob endured.
Which brings us to now.
And the third time is just as good as the first two. Call it a triple charm.
Vidalia High’s football team has lost some key players to other schools.
What looked to be a good football team returning has now been downgraded to potentially good.
Which is why it was so important to get someone already connected with the program to plug the dam and stop the bleeding.
Naming Norris is a solid choice for a coach who knows these youngsters and has done a great job as an assistant football coach and as head baseball coach.
I felt Norris should have applied before when the situation presented itself before Dee Faircloth became available, but he wanted to concentrate on baseball.
Sitting out most of last year in football really re-fueled the fire for Norris to return to the football field.
Norris was not a full-time coach last season so he could concentrate on baseball. But he did assist when asked.
I asked Norris if not being fully involved last year affected his decision to apply for the head coaching job.
“I didn’t miss it for the year — I missed it the first day,” he said.
Norris also expressed a desire to work with Ferriday head coach Stanley Smith.
“We can be rivals for three hours, but we belong to the same community,” he said.
Norris said he would like to have Ferriday in the Vidalia Jamboree in August.
Ferriday has not participated in the Vidalia Jamboree since 2016.
The Trojans played in the Eddie Robinson Memorial Jamboree in Grambling two straight years, but were not invited back last year, which left the Trojans without a jamboree.
That would certainly add more flavor to the jamboree — and more important more money from what would be a packed Dee Faircloth Viking Stadium.
There were solid candidates seeking the Vidalia job.
To me Norris was not only the most qualified, but the most needed at this stage.
The Vidalia players returning know Norris, and he has their respect.
It will definitely be a rebuilding year for the Vikings with the losses from graduation and losing players by transfer.
But there’s a good group coming up, and the cupboard is not completely bare.
Stability is the key right now, and with Mike Norris the Viking football team has just that. And a bright future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.