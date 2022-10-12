Our infant grandson has yet to get his days and nights mixed up.
However, his grandfather is getting his weekends mixed up on a pretty regular basis.
Every time I have a Thursday night game and no Friday game, Friday seems like Saturday.
A number of high schools have been forced to play their football games on Thursday this year because of a shortage of officials.
I think I have beat that horse to death so I will refrain from saying there still is a shortage.
This season, our three parish football teams have played four games on Thursday nights.
Last week, all three teams played on Thursday, with Ferriday being the lone home game.
I haven’t seen a Ferriday crowed that not into a football game in a long time.
And it was a game that went down to the final minutes.
But Ferriday High relies on a number of people returning home for the weekend to watch games at Melz Field.
And there’s the task of having to wake up the next morning for work.
There are coaches who actually like the Thursday night game because it gives them more time to heal up, and a chance to scout another team on Friday night.
Don’t count General Trass head football coach Toriano Wells among those.
Before General Trass played Ferriday last Thursday, Wells said he did not like playing on Thursday because it sped up the week too much, and there was last time for preparation.
I’m old school, so I like Friday night football games.
It is nice to be free on a Friday night, but I find myself wanting to check scores, and I’m left with an empty feeling of “I should be on the sideline somewhere.”
But I get it. There are less and less officials.
And while I’ve been a bit tough on officiating crews this year, I understand the shortage.
The way fan bases can be, it takes a lot to be an official.
I do respect those who are in it for the right reason, and act professional throughout a game.
I don’t expect officials to be perfect.
You don’t get that at the collegiate or professional level.
Now the officials who want to be the show, and the ones who seem to have a grind against certain coaches is another story.
I certainly do my share of griping about officiating.
They are right up there with the LHSAA.
And, by the way, why can’t the official timeout for a water break be during a change of possession.
Stopping the game in the middle of an important drive because the clock went under six minutes in the quarter makes no sense.
I enjoy chatting with most officials, and a few high school officials are two of my best friends.
And they have the same concerns about the state of officiating now.
What’s the answer?
I don’t know how you get more people out, and make sure they are well qualified.
Somehow the Louisiana High School Athletic Association has to make it worth the time and effort someone puts into officiating, and has to make sure all those officials are qualified, and are in it for the right reason.
Without officials there is no ballgame. They even had to call a game in south Louisiana this year because no officials showed up.
To become an official, one only has to register on Lhasa.com, participate in local association training, complete LHSAA rules clinic, take the LHSAA test and attend a camp every two years.
Football referees make about $100 a game. And mileage for playoffs adds a nice boost, as well.
But, like most everything else, there is a shortage of young people wanting to sign up to be officials.
And, like most everything else, social media can be cruel and unjust when it comes to the guys and gals in stripes.
Officiating is not for the thin-skinned.
Somebody is not going to be happy with you at the end of a ballgame.
The challenge is finding enough incentive for those people who want to officiate for the love of the game.
Finding the answer may get us back to playing high school football games on Friday Nights.
After all, Thursday Night Lights is just not as appealing.
