It was one thing that really bothered me when I worked in Natchez.
The Mississippi Private Schools Association Overall Basketball Tournament.
Of course it became the much more politically correct Mississippi Association of Independent Schools to the current Midsouth Association of Independent Schools.
If you’re keeping score, that’s MPSA to MAIS to MSAIS.
But I digress.
I never liked the overall basketball tournament because a team that battled hard and fought through blood, sweat and tears to be crowned state champions in their class had more games to play.
That should have been the crowning moment.
But in some cases it was not.
Then again, for some schools it was extra icing on the cake.
Congratulations to former Huntington School all-everything coach Michael McAnally for leading his Jackson Prep girls team to not only a Class 6A MSAIS state championship, but an overall championship.
The Lady Patriots defeated Hartfield Academy 36-28 for the Class 6A championship.
Jackson Prep’s girls then defeated Leake Academy 37-34 for the overall championship, which is made up of the top three teams in each classification. A consolation game is played before the championship game to determine the No. 3 team in each class.
McAnally won his 600th career basketball game this past season.
McAnally has won five state championships and two Overall titles.
McAnally’s first varsity basketball win came at Huntington in 2001 as the Hounds boys defeated Tensas Academy.
“It all started at the Hound Dome,” McAnally said with a laugh Monday.
McAnally moved up from junior high boys coach to varsity at Huntington after Paul Glynn left for another coaching job in 2000.
McAnally won two straight fast-pitch softball state championships at Huntington.
In 2000, Huntington had to beat Franklin twice to win the Class A title, and they did just that, winning the second game in extra innings.
The Lady Hounds finished third in overall. Yes, they had overall in softball also.
In 2001, Huntington defeated Deer Creek for the Class A state fast-pitch title.
Huntington lost to Pillow in the Overall, which was shortened to a single-elimination tournament because of rain.
“The girls may have had a different opinion, but I enjoyed that overall tournament,” McAnally said. “I enjoy competing, and I think there were some bigger schools who may been thinking afterwards, ‘Hey, that Huntington team can play.’”
McAnally led the Huntington baseball team to the Class A state semifinals in 2001, losing out to Porter’s Chapel.
For McAnally, this year was extra special.
But what about Leake? Here were the Lady Rebels playing four more games after reaching the summit of Class 5A, defeating Bowling Green for the title.
“The overall tournament has been around forever,” McAnally said. “I was obviously for it this year because of the type of team we had. It was exciting to win that final game. But we were the only girls team to finish their season with a win. So I understand the other side of it.”
McAnally also feels the system needs changing to where everything can be at one location, as it is with the MHSAA state championships at the Mississippi Coliseum.
The MSAIS 2A state tournament was held at Delta Academy, 3A at Greenville Christian, 4A at Winona Christian, 5A at Brookhaven and 6A at Jackson Academy.
The first and second round games in overall were played on the higher seed’s home court, while the semifinals and championship games were played at Mississippi College.
“I understand Mississippi College cannot reserve its place for that long because they have other obligations for their team and conference,” McAnally said. “But it would be better if we could do it at one location.”
West Memphis’ boys finished third in Class 2A and faced eventual state champion Jackson Prep in the first round.
Prep’s boys defeated West Memphis 82-21.
“That’s a three-and-a-half hour drive to get beat by 61 points,” McAnally said.
McAnally said there is discussion for having a small class overall for 2A, 3A and 4A and a big class for 5A and 6A.
Personally, I just believe a state tournament game should be it. A game to remember, a season to remember.
But not for some of the girls, such as Leake.
Some will remember that tough loss to 6A Jackson Prep.
I remember when David Boydstun led Huntington’s boys to the state tournament in 2006-07.
The Hounds lost to West Memphis in the Class A state championship game. Huntington defeated Leake 78-76 on two Ricky Dunbar free throws with two second remaining.
The Hounds lost to Class 3A and Overall champion Madison-Ridgeland 78-53.
Bodystun told me he certainly understands the position of the state championship game being the final game, but anyone who knows the avid basketball fan Boydstun is knows he can’t get enough of coaching or watching basketball.
“I enjoyed it the one time we got to Overall,” Boydstun said. “Getting to the semis to play MRA was certainly an accomplishment. And it gave the kids more ballgames. Playing a district tournament, South State Tournament, State Tournament and Overall was a lot of basketball. That was a good group of kids I had that year.”
Dividing the classes in overall would certainly make it a more level playing court.
I bring all this up because I hear talk of “Hey, why doesn’t the select champion play the non-select champion?”
Because as the legendary Dandy Don Meredith used to sing on Monday night, “Some Gotta Win, Some Gotta Lose.”
That team that lost just won a select or non-select state championship.
Put a bow on it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.